A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS Annouces Melbourne and Queensland Casts

In what has fast become Australia's favourite festive tradition, adults-only Christmas comedy A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS returns this season, with the Melbourne and Queensland casts announced.

The ever-mischevious Tim Paige - also known for Pop-Up Globe's Macbeth and Comedy of Errors - will return as Santa in Melbourne, baring more than a little skin and leaving little to the imagination.

Joining Tim are Kate Yaxley (Groundhog Day) and Jordan Twigg (Billy Elliott, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), both of whom are also returning to the Melbourne show for its second year. Also starring in the cheeky production are Grace Laing (The Voice), Justin Wise (Marvelous The Show), Jarrod Moore (Moulin Scrooge), Callum Marshall (Elvis: A Musical Revolution) and Asmara Soekotjo (Miss Saigon, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat).

In both Brisbane and Gold Coast, Santa will be played by three-time Matilda Awards winner Steve Rooke, fresh from starring in the regional tour of Shake & Stir's Fourteen.

Joining Steve in Queensland are returning cast members Dan Erbacher (Grease, Rocky Horror Picture Show), Aurélie Roque (Rent), Taylah Ferguson (Palazzo Mannheim) and Emily Kristopher (Crackermilk - the youtube comedy series). Completing the Brisbane cast are Anthony Craig (Elvis: A Musical Revolution), Lauren Jimmieson (Elvis: A Musical Revolution) and Lachlan Greenland (Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines).

Alex Woodward, Co-Creator and Executive Producer of A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS said, “The fun that audiences have at A Very Naughty Christmas is only possible with a cast who bring irreverence and fun to the stage, and don't take themselves too seriously.

“Our two casts each bring something special, and there's no doubt in my mind that with these casts, audiences in Melbourne, Brisbane and Gold Coast will go straight on Santa's naughty list when the show takes the stage!”

Created in 2017 by Australian theatre maestros Alex Woodward and Daniel Venz for fans of Magic Mike, La Clique and The Play That Goes Wrong, A VERY NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS is a night of festive fun packed with stand-up, skits, parodied songs, dancing, singing, burlesque and a whole bunch of silliness, for over 18s only.

Having fast achieved cult status with its playlist of Christmas classics as you've never heard them before, this year the show will play in three cities: in Brisbane at La Boite, Gold Coast at The Star and Melbourne at Alex Theatre St. Kilda.

All three cities are now on-sale. To book tickets for the hilarious Christmas romp, visit www.averynaughtychristmas.com.

