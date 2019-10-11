24 Carrot Celebrates Jane Austen

This coming November fans will converge on Mission to Seafarers for Austen Con; a celebration of all things Jane Austen. This includes a unique theatre production of 'Pride & Prejudice & 5 Years'. The event focuses on how relevant Austen is to individuals today and promotes mash-ups and modern takes on her messages. No matter how little or how much you know about Jane Austen - all are welcome!

"This is the second year we have run Austen Con and we are truly excited to be offering more fantastic Austen and Regency-inspired activities" said Sharmini Kumar, Artistic Director, "in addition to a performance of 'Pride & Prejudice & Five Years', our sequel to the classic novel."

A performance of 'Pride & Prejudice & 5 Years' will launch the festival with performances of the play running through the week. On the final day a host of activities will be available including sewing and etiquette workshops, dancing, arts and craft classes as well as presentations and discussions about Regency life and Austen's novels. Academics, writers, industry professionals and fan fiction writers will lead discussions and readings whilst an escape room installation will be an exciting addition. An end of day fashion parade will showcase those who have come along in their most fabulous Jane Austen attire.

Lovers of historical fiction will be able to enjoy presentations by Kelly Gardiner (author of Godess and the Firewatcher Chronicles), Alison Goodman (author of The Dark Days Deceit, the third and final book in the Lady Helen trilogy of supernatural Regency adventures) and Jennifer Kloester, (author of the new novel 'Jane Austen's Ghost').

The location of Mission to Seafarers ties into Jane Austen's recurring fascination with the sea. Her brothers were successful officers in the Royal Navy, bringing the family into a series of well-connected maritime social circles. Austen herself enjoyed the attractions of taking the sea air, and it was a clear inspiration for her novels. The building is located at 717 Flinders Street, Docklands, and Austen Con will give patrons the opportunity to see this beautiful building at it best whilst reveling in the regency world.

The play 'Pride & Prejudice & 5 Years' is an original sequel to Jane Austen's 'Pride and Prejudice' and set five years after the events of the iconic novel. The production explores the relationships between the sisters, friends, and partners, and the relationship between the audience, Austen and the Regency period. It revels in the fun of the classic story, while challenging the audience to ask questions about love, family, justice, truth, and, of course, pride and prejudice. The iconic Elizabeth and Darcy will be played by Jacinta Scadden and Dominic Westcott, Avril Good is Jane whilst Daniel Deards will play Mr Bingley. Filling out the cast are Emily Mae Jones, Madalyn McCandless, David Kerr, Amelia Roma, Emily Scerri, Liliana Braumberger and Fiona Crombie.

Austen Con will be held on Saturday 16th November 2019 from 10am, whilst 'Pride & Prejudice & Five Years' will run from Tuesday 12 November to Saturday 16 November, with evening performances at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available from TryBooking and range between $30 and $35 for the show, and $30 and $40 for Austen Con.





