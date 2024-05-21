Texas Performing Arts Announces 2024/2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas Performing Arts is the professional arts presenting and producing program of The University of Texas at Austin. It is one of the largest and most active university-based performing arts centers in the U.S. Texas Performing Arts is an anchor institution in Austin’s arts, cultural, and entertainment landscape and operates venues on the UT campus including Austin’s largest theatre, the newly renovated Bass Concert Hall.

Its public programs include Broadway in Austin. This is what we typically report on here at BroadwayWorld Austin. TPA also provides us with the Texas Welcomes series of national touring artists; and a curated season of international dance, theatre, music and more. Texas Performing Arts is an integral unit of UT’s College of Fine Arts and engages thousands of students across the university every year.

Texas Performing Arts recently announced their innovative 2024/2025 season and we are delighted to share it with you here at BroadwayWorld Austin. Tickets for shows start at $29 and go on sale Thursday, May 23 at 10am, right here.

The season features the most innovative, exciting, and of-the-moment live performances. With a globe-hopping lineup of 14 not-to-be-missed events, this season spotlights artistic excellence from creators who are pushing the boundaries of traditional performing arts in bold new ways.

Bob Bursey, Executive & Artistic Director of Texas Performing Arts, shares that "Our 2024/25 season is a convergence of artistic ideas from around the world and our own backyard. These extraordinary artists invite audiences into a dynamic dialogue of creativity and cultural exchange. We're thrilled to unveil this lineup, offering an adventurous journey through live performance."

This season, TPA welcomes many new faces on the forefront of contemporary performance and the return of legendary artists who are all pioneers in their fields. Performances span music, theatre, dance, and immersive experiences, including:

Choreographer Twyla Tharp , who returns to Austin with Diamond Jubilee, celebrating 60 years of revolutionary dance-making.

Grammy-award winning choral ensemble Conspirare presents a special new staging of its world-famous oratorio, Considering Matthew Shepard

Revered saxophonist and bandleader Branford Marsalis plays an Austin residency (wow!) appearing with the UT Jazz Orchestra for a special performance and two shows with his quartet in partnership with ATX Chamber Music & Jazz.

World-renowned a cappella group Sweet Honey in the Rock returns to Bass Concert Hall with a jubilant tribute to five decades of vocal empowerment and artistic excellence.

TPA and Fusebox continue their partnership with five cutting-edge projects, including Honor, Suzanne Bocanegra’s new performance lecture starring Lili Taylor ; and Toronto-based DJ and electronic music producer Kid Koala’s fun-for-all ages live cinema experience, THE STORYVILLE MOSQUITO.

Unique immersive and participatory experiences, with musical genius David Byrne ’s SOCIAL! Dance Club, a music and dance event on the Bass Concert Hall stage where the audience is in the spotlight; and Andrew Schneider ’s N O W I S W H E N W E A R E (the stars), which brings the viewer into a field of 4,000 points of light and 496 channels of surround sound, for an introspective, awe-inspiring theatrical cosmos.

TPA continues its commitment to fostering new works with the commissioning of Postcards from the Border, a multidisciplinary collaboration with Austin singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez , acclaimed novelist Oscar Cásares, and photographer Joel Salcido. This multifaceted project, premiering in January 2025, explores the rich cultural tapestry of the Texas-Mexico border through music, stories, and images.

The complete 2024/25 Season lineup can be found here. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, May 23 at 10am.

Texas Performing Arts’ 24/25 Season complements the previously announced 24/25 Broadway In Austin lineup—its biggest yet with ten shows direct from Broadway—and the Texas Welcomes series of concerts, comedy, and family entertainment.

TEXAS PERFORMING ARTS 24/25 SEASON

MJ The Musical — October 8 – 13, 2024

Shucked — November 12 – 17, 2024

Peter Pan — December 10 – 15, 2024

Come From Away — January 4 – 5, 2025 (Season Option)

Clue — January 14 – 19, 2025

Les Misérables — February 4 – 9, 2025 (Season Option)

Funny Girl — March 4 – 9, 2025

Hamilton — March 25 – April 6, 2025

Annie — May 2 – 4, 2025 (Season Option)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical — May 13 – 25, 2025

