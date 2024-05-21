Texas Performing Arts Announces 2024/2025 Season

Don’t miss these great shows, Austin!
Texas Performing Arts is the professional arts presenting and producing program of The University of Texas at Austin. It is one of the largest and most active university-based performing arts centers in the U.S. Texas Performing Arts is an anchor institution in Austin’s arts, cultural, and entertainment landscape and operates venues on the UT campus including Austin’s largest theatre, the newly renovated Bass Concert Hall.
Its public programs include Broadway in Austin. This is what we typically report on here at BroadwayWorld Austin. TPA also provides us with the Texas Welcomes series of national touring artists; and a curated season of international dance, theatre, music and more. Texas Performing Arts is an integral unit of UT’s College of Fine Arts and engages thousands of students across the university every year.
Texas Performing Arts recently announced their innovative 2024/2025 season and we are delighted to share it with you here at BroadwayWorld Austin. Tickets for shows start at $29 and go on sale Thursday, May 23 at 10am, right here.
The season features the most innovative, exciting, and of-the-moment live performances. With a globe-hopping lineup of 14 not-to-be-missed events, this season spotlights artistic excellence from creators who are pushing the boundaries of traditional performing arts in bold new ways.
Bob Bursey, Executive & Artistic Director of Texas Performing Arts, shares that "Our 2024/25 season is a convergence of artistic ideas from around the world and our own backyard. These extraordinary artists invite audiences into a dynamic dialogue of creativity and cultural exchange. We're thrilled to unveil this lineup, offering an adventurous journey through live performance."
This season, TPA welcomes many new faces on the forefront of contemporary performance and the return of legendary artists who are all pioneers in their fields. Performances span music, theatre, dance, and immersive experiences, including:
The complete 2024/25 Season lineup can be found here. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, May 23 at 10am.
Texas Performing Arts’ 24/25 Season complements the previously announced 24/25 Broadway In Austin lineup—its biggest yet with ten shows direct from Broadway—and the Texas Welcomes series of concerts, comedy, and family entertainment.
MJ The Musical — October 8 – 13, 2024
Shucked — November 12 – 17, 2024
Peter Pan — December 10 – 15, 2024
Come From Away — January 4 – 5, 2025 (Season Option)
Clue — January 14 – 19, 2025
Les Misérables — February 4 – 9, 2025 (Season Option)
Funny Girl — March 4 – 9, 2025
Hamilton — March 25 – April 6, 2025
Annie — May 2 – 4, 2025 (Season Option)
Moulin Rouge! The Musical — May 13 – 25, 2025
Videos