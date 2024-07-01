Previews: BEN PLATT - THE HONEYMIND TOUR at Bass Concert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas Performing Arts welcomes Tony®, GRAMMY®, and Emmy®, winner Ben Platt on his all-new THE HONEYMIND TOUR, playing across North America this summer with a stop at Bass Concert Hall on Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m. The tour is in support of Platt’s highly anticipated new album "Honeymind," the platinum-selling artist’s most introspective and unfiltered project to date. Brandy Clark, Grammy winner and songwriter for the Tony-winning Broadway musical Shucked, is his special guest. In 2017, Platt won the Tony® Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in DEAR EVAN HANSEN and most recently received his second Tony nomination in 2023 for his portrayal as Leo Frank in PARADE.

Ben Platt's "Honeymind" album is his most personal and authentic work to date. The album is heavily inspired by his relationship with his fiancé, Noah Galvin. Platt aimed to create a softer, more introspective collection of songs that express his experiences with love and anxiety. Unlike his previous work, which includes synth-pop elements, "Honeymind" incorporates Americana folk-inspired ballads, giving a queer perspective to a traditionally straight genre​.

Platt started writing "Honeymind" in Nashville in the spring of 2022, allowing him to focus on crafting songs that felt true to his experiences and emotions. The album includes tracks like "Andrew," about an unrequited gay crush, and "Right Kind of Reckless," which explores taking risks in relationships​.

"Honeymind" also delves into broader themes such as fear of missing out and the anxieties of future parenthood. Platt's goal was to create music that is moving and fulfilling, prioritizing authenticity over external expectations​.

Along with The Honeymind Tour announcement, Ben Platt has also released his newest single Cherry On Top. Produced by 9x GRAMMY® Award-winner Dave Cobb, Cherry On Top follows a recent release of Andrew. Both songs are featured on Platt’s new

album Honeymind, the platinum-selling artist’s most introspective and unfiltered project to date.



Platt shares, “I’m thrilled to be taking my show on the road! Performing my music live is what I cherish most, and I can’t wait to sing and connect with fans all over the country in such beautiful theaters and outdoors spaces. I especially can’t wait to sing songs from my new album Honeymind, as it’s a record I’ve been dying to perform in person. I’m beyond honored to have Brandy Clark on the road with me. We had the pleasure of writing a duet together for the album, and she is such an incredibly special artist, brilliant songwriter and icon of queer Americana.”

Catch Ben Platt and Brandy Clark at the Bass Concert Hall, 2350 Robert Dedman Dr at 8pm on July 12, 2024.

