THE FULL MONTY Opens This Friday at TexARTS

TexARTS Theatre presents The Full Monty the blue-collar musical that exposes the spirit and determination of six out-of-work steelworkers. Desperate for money and respect, they come up with a novel way to make a quick buck by starting a striptease act. The musical comedy with a book by Terrence McNally and music and lyrics by David Yazbek takes place July 15 - Aug. 7, 2022 at the Kam & James Morris Theatre in Lakeway.

The cast features Patrick Darab Hartigan (Jerry), Stephen Mercantel (Dave), Nathan Daniel Ford (Malcolm), Huck Huckaby (Harold), Quincy Kuykendall (Horse), Leslie R. Hethcox (Ethan), Rachel Pallante (Georgie), Michelle Cheney (Vicki), Mary Agen Cox (Jeanette), Mia Carter (Pam), Cam Haas (Keno), and James Schermerhorn (Nathan). The company features Jack Baziuk, Megan Castleberry, Rebekah Freeland, Isaac Howell, Pablo Munoz-Evers, Courtlin Parisher, and Colton Wright.

Kasey RT Graham returns to TexARTS to direct the production. Mr. Graham's TexARTS directing credits include Sweeney Todd, Wait Until Dark, Guy and Dolls, and Grease. Mr. Graham's other credits include On the 20th Century (Broadway-Associate Director), Dirty Dancing (Australian & US Tours- Associate Director), The Phantom of the Opera (U.S. Tour- Resident Director), and music director of the U.S. tours of The Producers, The Wizard of Oz, Spring Awakening, and Oklahoma!

Susan Finnigan serves as music director for the production. Last heard at TexARTS in Annie. Ms. Finnigan also worked as music director for the TexARTS productions of The Great American Trailer Park Musical, and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

Ian Liberto joins TexARTS for the first time as the show's choreographer. Mr. Liberto has appeared in seven Broadway productions, including the recent revival of Hello Dolly starring Bette Milder.

The creative team includes Christian Erben (Production Stage Manager), Donna Coughlin (Scenic Designer), Lucinda Culver (Light Designer), Christopher Arthur (Costume Designer), Jeff Miller (Sound Designer) and Tumbleweed Designs (Properties Design).

The Full Monty opened on Broadway in 2000 and ran for 770 performances. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, the musical comedy is the Americanized stage version of the 1997 British film. Filled with "razor-sharp humor," infectious music, and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show, this musical bares its soul to reveal its heart. Right to the end, everyone will be cheering on this misfit group of guys. Drop everything and head to TexARTS this summer.

Advisory warning: THE FULL MONTY contains adult content and language and is recommended for mature audiences only.