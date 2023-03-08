Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE BAKER'S WIFE to Open The Alchemy Theatre's 2023 Season in May

Held in the Alchemy's intimate Mastrogeorge Theatre, the show runs May 5 - June 11.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Following its critically acclaimed and B. Iden Payne-nominated 2022 season, The Alchemy Theatre once again brings its transformative and authentic storytelling to the musical THE BAKER'S WIFE, book by Joseph Stein, music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, based on the film by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, directed by Michael Cooper, musical direction by Ellie Jarrett Shattles, and produced by Marnie Near. Held in the Alchemy's intimate Mastrogeorge Theatre, the show runs May 5 - June 11 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm with Sunday matinees at 2pm at 130 Pedernales in East Austin.

The cast includes Sebastian Vitale, Sarah-Marie Curry, Leslie Gaar, Cameron La Brie, Janell Bruneau, Christine Glenn, Max Green, Ellie Jarrett Shattles, Natalie Joy, Yanis Kalnins, Eli Mendenhall, Ericka Pugliese, Noah Steele, Tom Swift, Rafael Virguez, and Nicholaus Weindel. Tickets are $30 Student, $40 General Admission, and $55 VIP. Tickets are available online at thealchemytheatre.org.

The Baker's Wife follows a middle-aged baker who settles down in a new village in Provence. Shortly after moving there, his young and beautiful wife runs away with the mayor's attractive handy man. The combination of his wife's desertion and the townspeople's mockery of his predicament causes the baker to stop baking in despair. Faced with the dire possibility of life without the new baker's amazing bread, the townspeople join forces to find his unfaithful wife and persuade her to come back.

The Alchemy Theatre, founded in 2017 by Artistic Director Michael Cooper and Managing Director Carol Hickey, aims to produce theatre for the Austin community that is, above all, honest and true. By telling stories that are meaningful and lasting, The Alchemy Theatre seeks to create a community of artists and audiences that celebrates the human experience together.




