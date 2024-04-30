Austin Welcomes International Tap Dance Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tapestry Dance, established in 1989 and existing as the only full-time, professional repertory tap dance company worldwide until 2021, will honor the history and legacy of jazz tap dance at its annual festival of rhythm - The Soul 2 Sole International Tap Festival, June 19-23, 2024.

In addition to numerous classes and workshops for adult and teen dancers of all levels, Soul 2 Sole features two public performances at the Rollins Studio Theatre at the Long Center on June 16 and 17. Just Friends features four generations of worldwide leaders of the field of tap performance and education.

This year’s festival artists include seasoned international soloists and educators Dianne Walker (Broadway’s Black & Blue/Boston), Skip Cunningham (TV, Film & Theatre / Los Angeles), Acia Gray (Tapestry Dance / Austin, TX), Elizabeth Burke (Dorrance Dance / NYC), Karissa Royster (Broadway’s Shuffle Along / Los Angeles), Sarah Reich (Tap Music Project, Post Modern Jukebox / Los Angeles) , Bril Barrett (MADD Rhythms / Chicago) and Tony Merriwether (Tapestry Alum, Wonderland & Thank You, Gregory)

