Photos: City Theatre Austin Presents Shakespeare's THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

Two more weekends! City Theatre continues the 2024 spring season with Shakespeare’s beloved comedy THE COMEDY OF ERRORS. Running May 9 - 19 at Genesis Creative Collective. See photos of the cast below.

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS is one of William Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies. The farcical misadventures of two sets of identical twins and their hilarious romp with a family fractured and reunited. A shipwreck, mistaken identity, mishaps, misunderstandings, music, and mayhem all come together in this spring reimagining of one of the Bard’s best.

More Information

Running May 3 – 19. Thursday – Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3:00 pm. No shows May 16 and 18. Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722. General Seating $15-20. Center Reserved $22-25.

Photo Credit: Andy Berkovsky