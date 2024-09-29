News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: MOTOWN 65 at Sterling Stage Austin

Motown 65: A Tribute to 65 Years of Soul & Groove

By: Sep. 29, 2024
Spotlight: MOTOWN 65 at Sterling Stage Austin Image
Feel the Rhythm, Relive the Hits! Motown 65: A Tribute to 65 Years of Soul & Groove presented by The SkyDome Stage Company and The Stage Austin is coming to Sterling Stage Austin from October 3rd to 13th!

Step into the legendary sound of Motown and experience unforgettable performances of iconic hits like "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "I'll Be There," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," and more! Join powerhouse vocalists Roderick Sanford, Cicely Renee Jones and Gene Walker, and for a soul-shaking, foot-stomping celebration of the music that defined generations.

