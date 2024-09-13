Spotlight: 2024/2025 SEASON at Texas Theatre and Dance

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Texas Theatre and Dance Presents 2024/2025 Season

Texas Theatre and Dance will present a season of performances under the theme of RADICAL JOY. These performances are filled with innovation and urgency and showcase the distinct voices, perspectives and talents of our community.

The 2024/2025 Season includes a much-beloved tale of childhood adventure and a giant peach, multi-faceted choreography that investigates themes of identity and connection, a thrilling new piece of theatre that explores family and tradition through the lens of sports fandom, a festival of over 30 new works and the return of an annual celebration of emergent playwrights.

Also featured in the 2024/2025 Season is the return of the Texas Theatre and Dance Studio Series, an ongoing and ever-evolving series of performance and creative expression created by students at the Department of Theatre and Dance.




