SEXTET Begins Performances In February at City Theatre Austin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrating its 19th anniversary season, City Theatre Austin will open the 2025 theatre season with SEXTET, February 7 - 23.

SEXTET is an intimate, improvised romantic comedy that explores the depth and intricacies of interpersonal relationships through the lives of three couples. The award-winning ensemble invents compelling, layered characters who showcase the poignant and playful nuances of human relationships - romantic, platonic, and otherwise. Bring a partner, a friend, or your messy situationship and join us for a unique night of improvised theater, comedy, and connection.

Director Kevin Anderson leads the production with the cast of Abby Lincoln, Clifton Highfield, Kat Williams, Kayla Lane Freeman, Ryan Darbonne, and Sunny Huang. City Theatre is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show.

SEXTET

February 7 - 23. Friday – Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3:00 pm.

Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722

General Seating $15-20. Center Reserved $22-27. Group, senior, and student discounts.

TIX: citytheatreaustin.org Info: 512-470-1100 or info@citytheatreaustin.org.

Comments