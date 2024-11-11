Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Mary Moody Northen Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you're looking for a night of uproarious laughter, chaotic brilliance, and a delightful dose of theatrical absurdity, look no further than Mary Moody Northen's production of The Play That Goes Wrong. This hilarious romp has all the right ingredients to leave you in stitches: a play within a play, a whodunit mystery, and a wonderfully over-the-top cast of characters. As someone who has seen this production every time it graces the stage, I can confidently say it's always fresh, surprising, and utterly entertaining.

At the heart of the show is Murder at Haversham Manor, a mystery about a family caught up in a deadly scandal. The catch? The actors performing the mystery are utterly incompetent, and everything that can go wrong does go wrong.

As the story unfolds, the audience witnesses a hilarious cascade of disasters—broken furniture, malfunctioning props, and actors flubbing their lines in increasingly ridiculous ways. The comedy is elevated to a whole new level as the cast members frantically try to cover their mistakes, only for their best efforts to make everything worse. The plot becomes less about the actual murder mystery and more about whether or not the show will even get to its conclusion. But the genius of The Play That Goes Wrong lies in how it also keeps a firm hold on the mystery at its core, allowing for plenty of twists and turns that keep the audience guessing (and laughing) until the very end.

The real heart of the production lies in the cast, who deliver performances so over-the-top and delightful that you’ll be laughing from start to finish. Emily Green is a standout as both Inspector Carter and the beleaguered Director of the show-within-a-show. Her posh British accent is pitch-perfect, and her comedic finesse as she navigates the chaos unfolding on stage is truly a masterclass in timing and physical comedy. Whether she’s attempting to assert authority over the actors or trying (and failing) to maintain the illusion of a serious investigation, Green’s performance is a sheer delight.

Maclain Dassatti is a comedic force to be reckoned with. Whether portraying the incompetent Cecil Havesham or the bumbling Arthur the Gardener, Dassatti infuses his roles with a remarkable level of physicality. His talent for transforming into wildly different characters is nothing short of magical. Seamlessly breaking the fourth wall while staying in character, he keeps audiences in stitches with pratfalls, exaggerated gestures, and slapstick humor.

Aldo Hernández Huerta is hilarious as Charles Havesham/Trevor, especially when his character must continue playing dead amid the chaos. Aidan Dunn, as Charles Colleymore/Robert, impresses with impeccable timing and exuberant physical comedy. Grace Coldicott captivates as Perkins/Denise, with her perfectly pitched humor and her character's constant tendency to forget her lines, which only adds to the chaos and hilarity. Eva McGuire brings charm and wit to the role of Florence Colleymore/Sandra, the flimsy socialite and love interest of pretty much every man in the play-within-a-play.

One of the most delightful surprises of The Play That Goes Wrong is the involvement of the tech crew, who not only manage the inevitable technical disasters on stage but also step in as actors when things fall apart. In a stunningly comedic twist, crew members take over the roles of missing actors. Annie/Stage Manager (played with authentic mischief by Gabrielle Caumon) seizes the spotlight with an iron grip, stepping into the role of Florence Colleymore. With script in hand, she intentionally delivers her lines with technical precision and zero emotion, but her determination to stay under the spotlight adds a whole new layer of humor. Meanwhile, the Lighting and Sound Operator (played by Rafael De La Cruz) is desperate to escape the madness and return to his Madonna playlist. These unexpected twists add an extra layer of fun to the show, turning The Play That Goes Wrong into a true theatre kid’s dreamland—a reminder of why live theatre is so special: the unexpected happens, and when it does, it's pure gold.

If you decide to see this production (and you absolutely should), be sure to pay attention to the details—there’s a lot happening both on and off stage. Every element serves a purpose. From the moment you enter the theatre, the set—designed by Michael Massey—immediately grabs your attention. It starts out impeccably crafted, but by the end, it’s a complete disaster. Nothing stays in its original place, and the destruction only escalates as the chaos unfolds. Don’t just focus on the actors—take in every aspect of the production, from the costumes (designed by Stormie Brennan), to the tech crew and even the program, which will help you keep track of the ever-shifting characters.

In a month filled with theatre options and family events, if you only have time for one show, make it The Play That Goes Wrong at Mary Moody Northen Theatre. Under the expert direction of Anna Skidis Vargas, this production is a riot from start to finish. The perfect combination of a play within a play, a whodunit mystery, and an escalating series of disasters onstage makes for a theatrical experience like no other. You’ll laugh, you’ll gasp, and you’ll leave the theatre with a smile on your face, already thinking about when you can come back for more.

The Play That Goes Wrong

By Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields

Directed by Anna Skidis Vargas

Now playing through November 17th, 2024

Thursday and Fridays at 7:30 PM

Saturdays at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday at 2:00 PM

Mary Moody Northen Theatre

3001 S. Congress Ave.

Building THAR

Austin , TX 78704

