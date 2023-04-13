Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Review: REVIEW: SELF PORTRAITS - Bottle Alley Theatre Wows With Wonderful Work

Review: REVIEW: SELF PORTRAITS - Bottle Alley Theatre Wows With Wonderful Work

Bottle Alley Theatre prides itself on being a DIY theatre company, and they do it incredibly well.

Apr. 13, 2023  
Review: REVIEW: SELF PORTRAITS - Bottle Alley Theatre Wows With Wonderful Work

Bottle Alley Theatre prides itself on being a DIY theatre company, and they do it incredibly well. For their current production, SELF PORTRAITS, the company has a couple of tables laden with props, a couple of folding chairs, two tall stools, a canvas backdrop, and a small space for the actors to work.

Theatre can, and often does in Austin, happen in the strangest places. The venue really doesn't matter when you have stellar creative forces and an iron will to make art. Mix in actors and voilà, you have two hours of exciting entertainment that will leave your mind reeling. Sounds easy? It's not. These extraordinary performers construct the human experience within the walls of their small warehouse venue and spin truth with virtually none of the trappings of what we normally associate with theatre. Nothing is more difficult than making such a production look easy.

SELF PORTRAITS is a devised performance where the company curates thirty different stories from their own lives. Each story is then given a number and a rather intriguing title listed in the program. The audience is invited to shout out numbers from one to thirty and that story is taken from the garland of numbers written in various styles on colorful construction paper and hung on the upstage curtain. The order of performance is completely random, the scenes are anything but random. We see broad comedy next to heartrending truths spoken in hushed voices. The common thread? Truth in all its humor, beauty and tragedy.

The company is incredible, every performer a gem. The cast includes: A﻿udria Choudhury, C﻿assandra DeFrietas, J﻿ulius Alums, M﻿olly Lyons, R﻿ai Gonzalez, ​S﻿harlaina Lowry and S﻿onika Butani. All these unbelievably talented actors are masterfully directed by Chris Fontanes. Under his direction the entire evening has a spontaneous feel with a deftly professional polish. As much as I'd love to mention specific actors and scenes it would completely spoil the journey of self discovery that is SELF PORTRAITS. So I shall refrain from mentioning specifics, suffice it to say that each performer portrays the width and depth of human emotion incomparably. Usually shows presented in this particular format are by nature uneven, some scenes get short shrift in the chaos of thirty separate stories. But nothing could be farther from the truth. Bottle Alley Theatre has pulled off something truly remarkable. While some scenes are hysterically funny, others touch the audience's hearts and a few reach in, grab your soul and give it a good shake.

I wholeheartedly recommend SELF PORTRAITS. Please go and experience this incredible performance with actors more than equal to the task. You won't find anything else like it in any of Austin's dwindling formal theatre spaces. Please note the 7:00 PM curtain time. Please also note a warning strobe lighting used for one scene.

SELF PORTRAITS

Directed by Chris Fontanes

Bottle Alley Theatre

All The Sudden, 906 Koerner Ln, Austin, TX

April 7 - 16th at 7:00 pm

Running Time: 2 hours with no intermission (audience members are encouraged to come and go at their own convenience)

Tickets: $15




FRANKS LIFE is Coming to Trinity Street Playhouse This Month Photo
FRANK'S LIFE is Coming to Trinity Street Playhouse This Month
Communication By Captivation is making their Texas theatrical debut with FRANK'S LIFE, the dark comedy that inspired the hit Jim Carrey film 'The Truman Show!'
ZACH Theatre Names Cliff Hannon as New General Manager Photo
ZACH Theatre Names Cliff Hannon as New General Manager
ZACH Theatre has announced Cliff Hannon as the new General Manager.
Cast Set for BIG FISH Austin Premiere at Austin Playhouse Photo
Cast Set for BIG FISH Austin Premiere at Austin Playhouse
Austin Playhouse has announced the cast for the Austin premiere of a new, intimate version of the heartwarming musical, Big Fish by Andrew Lippa and directed by Lara Toner Haddock. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Single Tickets For HAMILTON at Buddy Holly Hall Go on Sale Next Week Photo
Single Tickets For HAMILTON at Buddy Holly Hall Go on Sale Next Week
Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10 a.m.

From This Author - Lynn Beaver

Austin native Lynn Beaver has been active in local theatre for the past 25 years. She saw her first play in 1974 and fell completely in love with the performing arts. Lynn has been a director,... (read more about this author)


Review: SILENT SKY - The Stars Shine At The Palace Playhouse In GeorgetownReview: SILENT SKY - The Stars Shine At The Palace Playhouse In Georgetown
March 16, 2023

I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than to see SILENT SKY, a sublimely beautiful play currently running at The Georgetown Palace Playhouse.
Review: Austin Opera - SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet StreetReview: Austin Opera - SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
January 29, 2023

Austin Opera presents one of the most iconic musicals in Broadway history, SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street by the late, great Stephen Sondheim. In a departure from their usual fare of Bizet, Puccini or Verdi, this particular production marks the first time Austin Opera has performed a musical.
Review: Jarrott Productions - THE SOUND INSIDE - A Stunning NarrativeReview: Jarrott Productions - THE SOUND INSIDE - A Stunning Narrative
January 18, 2023

Jarrott Productions begins 2023 with another hit, the suspenseful narrative THE SOUND INSIDE by Adam Rapp. This beautiful, sometimes jarring, play follows the company’s former work featuring amazing talent and outstanding production values.
Review: The Stage Austin's HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - A Magnificent TriumphReview: The Stage Austin's HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - A Magnificent Triumph
August 22, 2022

I urge you to grab your tickets for the final weekend before it’s completely sold out, it will be. HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH made its debut Off Broadway in 1998, an in-your-face rock musical with a non-hetero-normative central character that shocked audiences with its raw narrative. Looking back at a show that's 24 years old, one would think that the material, once shocking, would be less impactful given the intervening time and
Review: PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS - A Theatrical Breath Of Fresh Air At Austin PlayhouseReview: PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS - A Theatrical Breath Of Fresh Air At Austin Playhouse
August 13, 2022

Lowell Bartholomee’s new work, PREVIEWS OF DEPARTING ATTRACTIONS is a theatrical breath of fresh air during our stifling August heat.
share