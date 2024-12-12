Review: RECKLESS at City Theatre Austin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Theatre’s production of Reckless offers a bittersweet exploration of absurdity, loss, and fractured identity, but ultimately, the script struggles to meet the expectations set by its intriguing premise and Craig Lucas's reputation as a famous playwright. While the cast brings energy and commitment to their performances, the dark humor doesn’t always land with the audience on a cold winter night.

Set during Christmas—a time of joy and familial connection—Reckless opens with a devastating betrayal: Rachel’s husband informs her that he has hired a hitman to kill her. This startling revelation forces Rachel to flee her home, abandoning her family and embarking on a surreal journey of self-discovery. Along the way, she encounters an ever-changing cast of characters, including a series of psychiatrists and therapists, each more bizarre than the last, as she struggles to make sense of her life and choices. The holiday setting heightens the play’s irony, with Rachel’s favorite time of year consistently marking her most devastating moments.

Shane Cullum (Lloyd) and Erin Kessler (Rachel)

Reckless

PC: City Theatre Austin

Craig Lucas, known for blending whimsical absurdity with poignant drama, premiered Reckless off-Broadway in 1983, and the play has since become a staple for its bold, unconventional approach. However, while Lucas’s work often thrives in its chaotic, nonlinear structure, Reckless feels more like a disjointed collage than a fully realized narrative. The script leaves significant questions unanswered, particularly regarding Rachel’s abandonment of her children. Her lack of regret or acknowledgment of her family throughout the story feels less like intentional absurdity and more like a glaring oversight, undermining the play’s emotional depth.

Under the direction of Tracy Arnold, the production adequately navigates the fine line between the humor and heartbreak inherent in Lucas’s script, although the pacing feels sluggish at the transitions lending to a missed opportunity for the audience to embrace the darkest jokes.

Erin Kessler (Rachel), Shane Cullum (Lloyd), and Tracy Hurd (Doctors One through Six)

Reckless

PC: City Theatre Austin

Despite these challenges, the cast delivers notable performances. Eric Kessler as Rachel captures the character’s bewildering mix of hilarity and sadness, portraying a woman untethered from reality with moments of genuine poignancy. Kessler’s portrayal highlights Rachel’s duality as both a simple housewife thrust into extraordinary circumstances and a fugitive disconnected from her own identity. Tracy Hurd’s performance as the six distinct therapists Rachel encounters is a standout. Her ability to differentiate each character through unique accents, mannerisms, and personalities injects much-needed dynamism and humor into the production. The sequence of therapy scenes showcases moments of theatrical brilliance.

The play’s final moments offer a glimmer of the emotional resonance it strives for. When Rachel reunites with her now-grown son, her long-suppressed emotions finally surface, creating a tender and heartbreaking scene. However, this moment feels too little, too late to redeem a story that remains frustratingly incomplete.

City Theatre’s cast delivers commendable performances, particularly Kessler and Hurd, the production’s pacing issues and the script’s unresolved gaps prevent Reckless from fully realizing its potential. The play entertains in fits and starts, but it ultimately lacks the cohesion and depth needed to leave a lasting impression.

Runtime: 2.5 hours including intermission

Reckless

Book by Craig Lucas

Production Direction by Tracy Arnold

Now playing through December 22nd, 2024

Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Sundays at 3:00 PM

City Theatre Austin

Genesis Creative Collective

1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin 78722

Reader Reviews