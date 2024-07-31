Review: LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT at The City Theatre Austin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Long Day's Journey Into Night, a semi-autobiographical 4-act play by Eugene O’Neill, received the 1957 Pulitzer Prize for Drama (posthumously). Playing at City Theatre through Sunday, this haunting exploration of familial disintegration, personal demons, and the inescapable grip of the past comes to life with remarkable intensity and sensitivity under Karen Sneed's deft direction.

Cast of Long Day's Journey Into Night

PC: City Theatre Austin

From the moment the lights dim, the music transports audiences to 1920s New England and into the Tyrone family's world—a realm filled with love, resentment, guilt, and an overwhelming sense of lost potential. The set, meticulously designed by Andy Berkovsky to evoke a home in that period, serves as both a haven and a prison, encapsulating the claustrophobic tension that pervades the play. The costumes designed by Mollie Kirby, accurately reflect a middle class family in the early 20th century.

The production’s deliberate pacing allows the audience to fully absorb the play's emotional weight. Each act peels back layers of the Tyrones' complex relationships, revealing deep-seated pain and fleeting moments of tenderness, giving each cast member a moment to shine.

Scott Poppaw delivers a powerful performance as James Tyrone, the family patriarch, who grapples with a deep-seated fear of poverty rooted in his impoverished childhood and somewhat failed acting career. Opposite him, Kara Bliss is riveting as Mary Tyrone, whose descent into morphine addiction is both heartbreaking and chilling. Her portrayal is nuanced, capturing Mary's fragility as a mother coping with the loss of an infant child and the sickness of another.

Kara Bliss (Mary Tyrone) and Scott Poppaw (James Tyrone)

Long Day's Journey Into Night

PC: City Theatre Austin

Jacob Schatz as Jamie Jr. and Ty McLeod as Edmund provide heart-wrenching performances, highlighting the characters' struggles with their identities and the shadows of their parents' drama. Jamie's cynicism and self-destructive tendencies are portrayed with raw vulnerability, while Edmund’s battle with tuberculosis and his poetic sensibility offer a poignant counterpoint to the family’s turmoil.

Ty McLeod (Edmund Tyrone) and Jacob Schatz (Jamie Tyrone, Jr.)

Long Day's Journey Into Night

PC: City Theatre Austin

Long Day's Journey Into Night is not a light watch—it demands emotional investment and introspection from its audience. However, this production's unwavering commitment to O'Neill’s vision makes it a deeply rewarding experience. It is a testament to the power of theatre to explore the depths of human experience and the enduring impact of our choices and circumstances.

City Theatre’s rendition of Long Day's Journey Into Night is a must-see for anyone interested in American theatre and the timeless themes of family, memory, and forgiveness. With stellar performances and thoughtful direction, it honors O'Neill's legacy and offers a profound reflection on the human condition.

Duration: 3.5 hours with 2 intermissions.

LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

Written by Eugene O’Neill

Directed by Karen Sneed

Now playing through August 4, 2024

Wednesday - Saturday 7:30 pm. Sunday 2:30 pm.

City Theatre Austin

Genesis Creative Collective

1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin 78722





