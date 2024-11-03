Review: JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH at UT Department Of Theatre And Dance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The UT Department of Theatre and Dance’s delightful adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved children's tale, James and the Giant Peach, provides a whimsical escape into a world where adventure and imagination flourish, leaving audiences with smiles and warm memories.

The plot follows young James (Trevor Gatabaki), who, after the loss of his parents, is sent to live with his two grotesque aunts, who epitomize cruelty and oppression. The story takes a fantastical turn when James discovers a giant peach and meets an eclectic group of anthropomorphic insects. Together, they embark on a journey filled with friendship, courage, and the magic of believing in oneself.

Ella Scoresby (Aunt Sponge), Trevor Gatabaki (James)

and Sereniti Patterson (Aunt Spiker)

James and The Giant Peach

PC: Essentials Creative

James and the Giant Peach is a tale of resilience and the importance of friendship, themes that resonate throughout the play, reminding us that even the most unlikely companions can help us find our way in the world. The cast's ability to embody this message transforms the narrative into an emotional journey that audiences of all ages can appreciate.

The costumes, designed by Katie Concannon, deserve special mention, as they truly help to bring the story from page to stage. Each character's attire vividly reflects their personality and role in the narrative. The vibrant colors and creative designs elevate the visual experience, making the world of James and the Giant Peach come alive beautifully. The whimsical look of the insects contrasts with the drab attire of the aunts, highlighting the divide between the mundane and the extraordinary and perfectly setting the stage for the adventure.

Under the expert direction of Rodolfo Robles Cruz, the talented young cast delivers an engaging piece of theatre that exemplifies the art of storytelling. Designed by Julia Yelvington, the set is simple yet stunning, enhanced by graphic projections on a giant back screen that transport both characters and audience into the fantastical world of Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach.

Trevor Gatabaki’s portrayal of James is especially noteworthy. His wide-eyed amazement perfectly captures the character's innocence and longing for adventure, ensuring the audience roots for him every step of the way. Ella Scoresby and Sereniti Patterson deliver hilarious performances as Aunt Sponge and Aunt Spiker, respectively. Their physicality and impeccable comedic timing shine in every scene, eliciting hearty laughter from the audience and showcasing their impressive talents.

The ensemble of insects is a delightful mix of characters, each bringing their unique flair to the stage. Eli Leva stands out as the Centipede, delivering an energetic performance that captivates the audience with a perfect blend of humor and bravado. Ola Mbonu portrays Miss Spider with a sultry and mischievous touch, adding a layer of intrigue and effortlessly commanding attention in every scene she inhabits. Dominic Gross delivers a compelling performance as the Old-Green-Grasshopper, while Taylor Dees is adorable as Ladybird, and Connor Burk shines as the laid-back, slow-moving, blind Earthworm.

Connor Burk (Earthworm), Ola Mbonu (Miss Spider), and Eli Leva (Centipede)

James and The Giant Peach

PC: Essentials Creative

Rounding out the cast are Belen Tamez as Student/Reporter, Immanuel Thomas as Student/Captain of the Queen Mary, Elan Johnson as Student/New York Tour Guide, Oren Ederi as Student/Old Man, and Markus Lee as Student.

There was a delightful surprise under the sea that elevated my impression of the show: flawlessly executed puppetry that showcased the unlimited potential of our local artists. While the singing didn’t quite match the high standard of the performance—since this is a play with some music rather than a musical—this minor detail didn’t detract from my enjoyment. The British accents were commendable, and the strength of the cast and crew, along with imaginative direction and vibrant costumes, made this production a joy to watch.

Trevor Gatabaki (James)

Jame and The Giant Peach

PC: Essentials Creative

With James and the Giant Peach, the UT Department of Theatre and Dance has created a magical spectacle that will be remembered fondly, showcasing the power of storytelling through theatre.

Duration: 80 min plus 10 min intermission.

James and The Giant Peach

By Roald Dahl

Adapted by David Wood

Directed by Rodolfo Robles Cruz

Now playing through November 10th, 2024

Nov. 6, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 7, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 8, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 10, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

University of Texas, Department of Theatre and Dance

B. Iden Payne Theatre

(00 E. 23rd St., located in the F. Loren Winship Drama Building.





