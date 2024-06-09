Review: FROZEN at Bass Concert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Frozen, adapted for the stage from the 2013 animated film, is a captivating journey that explores sisterhood, self-discovery, and the transformative power of love. The theatrical adaptation, brought to life with stunning visuals, enchanting music, and poignant performances, showcases the timeless appeal of its narrative.

At its core, Frozen celebrates the unbreakable bond between Elsa and Anna. Each sister undergoes a transformation that resonates with modern audiences of all ages. Growing up with an older sister, I instantly connected with their sisterly bond. The scenes between young Elsa and Anna - portrayed brilliantly by Savannah Lumar and Emma Origenes, brought back memories of sneaking into my sister’s bed after having nightmares, where she would tell me stories while rocking me back to sleep.

Elsa and Anna have inspired millions of little girls worldwide. The characters depart from the traditional Disney princesses to represent modern girls that don’t need a man to save them because they can save one another. They feel like real people with real struggles, they love each other intensely, they make mistakes, they argue, they reconcile, they don’t let anyone take away their independence or their love for each other. Elsa’s journey to accepting her powers is a poignant reminder of the importance of embracing one's true self, despite societal pressures and personal fears. Anna’s love for her sister, her determination to save Elsa, and her ultimate sacrifice underscore the transformative power of love, suggesting that true love can take many forms and is not limited to romance.

“For the first time in forever, there’ll be magic, there'll be fun,” sings Princess Anna of Arendelle, and she encapsulates what audiences feel when watching Frozen! The production dazzles with its lavish set designs, intricate costumes, and special effects that make Elsa's icy powers feel real and palpable. The stage transforms seamlessly from the warm, bustling kingdom of Arendelle to the mystical ice palace, creating a visually immersive experience. The musical score, featuring songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, including the iconic "Let It Go," is both familiar and newly invigorated with added numbers that deepen the narrative, such as the standout addition, "Monster."

Caroline Bowman as Elsa and the Company of Frozen North American Tour

PC: Deen Van Meer

With a talented and energetic cast, Frozen captures the magic of its cinematic inspiration and sometimes even surpasses it. Belinda Allyn as Anna (through June 16th), infuses the character with mischievousness and warmth, while Caroline Bowman as Elsa adds conviction and emotional depth to her journey with her vocal prowess. Her rendition of "Let It Go" is sure to bring down the house at every performance.

The production cleverly incorporates puppetry to bring to life the beloved snowman Olaf. Manned with joyfulness by Jeremy Davis, Olaf melts everyone’s heart with the iconic musical number “In Summer.”

Jeremy Davis as Olaf in Frozen North American Tour

PC: Matthew Murphy

The musical introduces some welcome changes that enrich the live performance. Inspired by Scandinavian folklore, the Hidden Folk replace the trolls. These supernatural beings live in nature and resemble human beings, thus making a more compelling group to bring Kristoff’s adoptive parents to life. Brian Martin and Renée Reid shine as Pabbie and Bulda in the toe-tapping “Fixer Upper”.

"Hans of the Southern Isles" gives Prince Hans (Preston Perez) his moment in the spotlight while "What Do You Know About Love?" adds nuance and tension to Kristoff’s relationship with Princess Anna. Kristoff, portrayed by the enchanting Nicholas Edwards, stands out as one of the few lovable male characters in a story primarily focused on the power of womanhood. Kristoff and his loyal reindeer companion, Sven (Dan Plehal/Collin Baja), are an adorable comedic duo.

Nicholas Edwards as Kristoff and Dan Plehal as Sven

in Frozen North American Tour

PC: Matthew Murphy

Another personal favorite addition to the score is "Hygge," which translates to "coziness" in Swedish. In this scene, shopkeeper Oaken, portrayed by Jack Brewer, and a chorus of sauna goers extol the virtues of the frozen winter, adding a touch of hilarity to the chilly setting.

With an outstanding cast, a powerful score, beautiful set design, intricate costumes, and flawless technical execution, the theatrical adaptation of Frozen truly brings magic to life. From the little princesses dressed in icy blue costumes to the parents who have likely watched the animated film multiple times, this production is a must-see for the entire family.

FROZEN

Book by Jennifer Lee

Direction by Michael Grandage

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Choreography by Rob Ashford

Broadway Across America at Bass Concert Hall

2350 Robert Dedman Dr

Austin, TX

Runs through to June 16th, 2024

Tuesdays thru Fridays at 7:30 pm

Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sundays at 1:00 pm

Extra show:

Thursday June 13th at 1:00 pm

