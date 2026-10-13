Review: BAD SEED at Broke Thespians Theatre Company

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We sometimes notice something unsettling about a perfectly behaved child: the neatly pressed dress, the carefully practiced manners, the sweet smile that seems just a little too sweet. In Maxwell Anderson’s BAD SEED, based on William March’s 1954 novel, those signs of childhood innocence become the ingredients of a psychological thriller that asks a troubling question: What if evil is not something we learn, but something we inherit? Broke Thespians Theatre Company brings this midcentury drama to the stage with a production that unfolds gradually, inviting audiences into a seemingly comfortable American household where appearances become increasingly difficult to trust.

When March published The Bad Seed in 1954, its premise was provocative. American popular culture was filled with idealized images of family life, obedient children, and the reassuring belief that good parenting produced good children. March challenged that comfortable assumption through the character of Rhoda Penmark, an eight-year-old girl whose outward charm conceals a disturbing lack of conscience. The novel explored questions of heredity, morality, and the nature of psychopathy at a time when such subjects were rarely examined through the figure of a young child, particularly a little girl. Anderson's stage adaptation, which premiered later that same year, carried those unsettling ideas into the theater, where audiences were confronted with the possibility that danger could emerge from within the family itself. The play's fascination with the relationship between nature and nurture continues to make it an interesting, if sometimes dated, piece of American psychological drama.

The original Broadway production opened in December 1954 and ran for 334 performances, establishing BAD SEED as one of the notable theatrical thrillers of its era. Nancy Kelly's portrayal of Christine Penmark earned her a Tony Award, while Patty McCormack's performance as Rhoda became closely associated with the character. Both actresses reprised their roles in the 1956 film adaptation, which brought the story to an even wider audience and earned four Academy Award nominations. The film's altered ending reflected the moral expectations and censorship restrictions of its time, while the stage version retained a more disturbing conclusion. Over its history, BAD SEED has remained a recognizable title in American suspense, inspiring revivals, adaptations, and renewed conversations about the unsettling child at the center of its story.

In the Broke Thespians production, the opening scenes have an almost exaggerated "Leave It to Beaver" quality, complete with cheerful domestic exchanges, bright personalities, and sound effects that recall early television sitcoms. There is a deliberate sense of an idealized world in which everyone knows their place and every problem ought to have a tidy solution. Of course, that tidiness will not last. The contrast between this sunny opening and the darker revelations to come provides an interesting framework for the story. Anderson's script, however, has a tendency to explain its mysteries rather thoroughly, sometimes leaving audiences with little to discover independently. Its lengthy conversations and explicit psychological explanations reflect the dramatic conventions of its time, making the experience less a whodunit than a gradual examination of what happens when the truth becomes impossible to ignore.

Kinsey Jacobsen takes on the central role of Rhoda Penmark, capturing the precocious charm and rapidly changing moods of a child accustomed to getting her way. Her sudden tantrums have a recognizable, almost comically theatrical quality, while her sweeter moments carry the character's underlying menace. Grace Kendall plays Christine Penmark with a restrained manner as the increasingly troubled mother, opposite Ethan Guajardo as Colonel Kenneth Penmark. Mallory Wilson brings a lively presence to Monica Breedlove, and Dietrich Calhoun gives Emery Wages a welcome touch of flair. Aaron McMillan's Leroy is particularly memorable, bringing an unpredictable, unsettling quality to the handyman whose suspicions complicate Rhoda's carefully constructed world. Sarah Swink finds the emotional volatility of Mrs. Daigle, whose grief is intensified by alcohol, while Curtis Green appears as Mr. Daigle. Helena McConkey as Miss Fern, Austin McCauley as Reginald Tasker, and Andrea Saur as Richard Bravo round out the ensemble.

Under the direction of Emily Rohrman, with assistant director Jacob Zimmerman and stage manager Jade Ruiz, the production makes use of an unusual performance space that presents its own technical challenges. Scenic and sound designer Tommie Jackson and scenic designer and master carpenter Seth Kortz create a domestic environment filled with furnishings that suggest several decades of American life, from vintage seating and an old-fashioned telephone to more contemporary household pieces. The costumes likewise draw from a variety of periods, giving the production a somewhat eclectic visual identity rather than anchoring it firmly in the 1950s. Tash Schimelman's lighting design works within the limitations of a low-ceilinged veterans' hall, incorporating practical lamps, lights positioned around the performance area, and illumination behind the scenic window to establish changes in atmosphere. The preshow soundtrack is an enjoyable collection of midcentury popular music, including selections associated with Bobby Darin, Dion, Fats Domino, Dean Martin, Sam Cooke, and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. These familiar songs help establish a nostalgic mood before the story begins to reveal what lies beneath its cheerful exterior.

One of the enduring curiosities of BAD SEED is the way its central question has changed with the passage of time. What might have seemed a startling suggestion in 1954 — that a child could possess a capacity for cruelty beyond the understanding of the adults around her — has become familiar territory in contemporary psychological thrillers. Yet the play retains an uncomfortable fascination with the ways people explain away behavior they cannot bear to acknowledge. Christine's growing awareness is as much about her own fears and assumptions as it is about Rhoda. The line "life is a grim business" feels especially appropriate here, as the story steadily strips away the comforting notion that every terrible action must have an understandable explanation.

For audiences who appreciate classic psychological suspense, Broke Thespians Theatre Company's BAD SEED offers an opportunity to experience a significant midcentury thriller onstage. This is a play that takes its time, building unease through conversation, suspicion, and the gradual collapse of a family's reassuring facade rather than relying on constant action or sudden shocks. Audiences should be aware that the production contains mature subject matter, including discussions and depictions of violence, murder, suicide, disturbing behavior involving children, emotional distress, and potentially troubling language. Those willing to settle into its deliberate pace will find a slow-burning story whose questions about innocence, responsibility, and the darker possibilities of human nature remain worth considering. The production is presented by Broke Thespians Theatre Company, with season sponsorship from the San Marcos Performing Arts Association.

BAD SEED by Maxwell Anderson

Theater Company: Broke Thespians Theatre Company

Venue: Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413, 1701 Hunter Rd San Marcos TX 78666

October 9th, 10th, 16th, & 17th at 7:30PM; October 11th & 18th 2PM

Running Time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, one 10-minute intermission

Tickets: $5.72-$22.13

Ticket Link: https://www.simpletix.com/e/bad-seed-tickets-251605

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