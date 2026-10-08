Review: THE MAKING OF A GREAT MOMENT at Hyde Park Theatre

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Two actors, countless characters, and a hilarious look at the absurd world of theatre, on tour and on bicycles!

If you have ever known an actor, worked with an actor, or spent more than five minutes backstage at a theatre, you will absolutely love The Making of a Great Moment. And if you haven't? Don't worry. You will still laugh your head off! Hyde Park Theatre's production of Peter Sinn Nachtrieb's comedy is a terrific example of physical comedy, delivered by two performers who turn the trials and tribulations of life in the theatre into an evening of hilarity.

The play follows Mona and Terry, two members of the Victoria Canada Bicycle Theatre Company, who are touring the country on bicycles with their ambitious production, Great Moments in Human Achievement. They believe in the transformative power of theatre and are determined to bring great art to the masses, one town at a time. Unfortunately, their artistic ambitions come with some rather ridiculous working conditions. They pedal for miles, camp outdoors, haul their theatrical belongings from place to place, and perform wherever they can find an audience. Forget comfortable dressing rooms, hotel beds, or even a decent shower. These two are literally willing to go the extra mile for their art! And as the exhaustion sets in, so do the disagreements, frustrations, and occasional doubts about whether their grand theatrical mission is worth all the trouble.

Written by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb, the play takes an affectionate jab at the peculiar world of theatre, its enormous ambitions, oversized personalities, and the sacrifices people make in the name of art. Beneath the comedy are questions about success, purpose, and whether art can really change lives. Fortunately, the philosophical questions never get too preachy or interfere with a good laugh!

Directed by Mark Pickell, the production stars Lee Eddy and Jeff Mills, whose chemistry and comic timing make this two-hander a delight to watch. Their physical comedy is particularly impressive, with movements, facial expressions, and exaggerated reactions often delivering as much humor as the dialogue.

One of my favorite elements is the play within the play. As Mona and Terry perform their grand historical production, Eddy and Mills take on an assortment of characters, switching voices, accents, mannerisms, and personalities at a dizzying pace. Watching them jump from one character to another is half the fun.

I particularly loved the clever use of a simple mat to distinguish the actors' everyday world from the show they are performing. One step onto the mat, and suddenly we are watching another play unfold. It is such a simple theatrical device, but it works beautifully. The set and costumes are equally practical and functional, adding to the comedy without distracting from the performances. It is a great example of how much theatre can accomplish with very little.

What makes The Making of a Great Moment so funny is how accurately it captures the contradictions of being an actor. The insecurities, the egos, the artistic disagreements, and the unwavering belief that the next performance might change someone's life are all there. Nachtrieb pokes fun at the profession, but there is genuine affection behind the jokes. Beyond the theatrical humor, the play also explores friendship, perseverance, and finding meaning in what we do, even when the rewards are uncertain.

The Making of a Great Moment is funny as heck, clever in its simplicity, and a delightful celebration of the wonderfully eccentric people who make theatre happen. If you know an actor, bring them along. You will laugh at the jokes, and they will probably laugh at themselves.

Sometimes all you need for a great theatrical moment is two talented actors, a mat, and a very good sense of humor.

Jeff Mills (Terry) and Lee Eddy (Mona)

The Making of a Great Moment

PC: Hyde Park Theatre

The Making of a Great Moment

Written by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb

Directed by Mark Pickell

Cast: Lee Eddy as Mona and Jeff Mills as Terry

Now playing through October 24th, 2026

Hyde Park Theatre

511 W. 43rd Street, Austin, TX

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.

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