GRAND HOTEL And More Announced for The Alchemy Theatre 2025 Season

The Alchemy Theatre has announced its 2025 season. In spring of 2025, The Alchemy Theatre will present Grand Hotel, The Musical at the Whisenhunt at ZACH.

In the fall of 2025, they will perform the play Lydia and during the 2025 holiday season, they will present a staged reading of Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory.

Grand Hotel, The Musical will be performed at the Whisenhunt at ZACH from May 30 - June 15, 2025. Michael Cooper, Artistic Director of The Alchemy Theatre, will direct this musical with book by Luther Davis, music & lyrics by Robert Wright & George Forrest and additional music & lyrics by Maury Yeston. Grand Hotel, The Musical is based on Vicki Baum's novel Grand Hotel by arrangement with Turner Broadcasting Co., owner of the motion picture Grand Hotel.

The musical is set in 1928 Berlin in the world's most luxurious yet vaguely tragic hotel. Richly contrasting rhythm and dance, comedy, glitz, heartache and tragedy are interwoven into this story that features a diverse ensemble cast and a lush and powerful score. Dr. Ellie Jarrett Shattles (2024 B. Iden Payne winner) has joined the team as Music Director and Noah Wood (2024 B. Iden Payne winner) will be the Choreographer. Rounding out the team led by Producer Marnie Near will be Costume Designer Stephanie Slayton, Lighting & Sound Designer Kallie Pierce, Graphic Designer Paige Hoover and Stage Manager Britney Salyer.

In the fall of 2025, The Alchemy Theatre will present Lydia by Octavio Solis. Set in El Paso, Texas during the Vietnam War, Octavio Solis's Lydia is an intense, lyrical, and magical play that explores the idea of the "American dream." Solis plunges you into the turmoil of interconnected lives - and leaves you thrilled, stunned and moved.

During the 2025 holiday season, The Alchemy Theatre will present a staged reading of A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote. This beautiful story is a detailed memory of his rural Alabama boyhood with his Best Friend, presented with permission of the Truman Capote Literary Trust.

