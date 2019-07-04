Experiential Art Company HOUSE OF L Reveals Three Exclusive Events

Today, Austin-based, experiential art company HOUSE OF L (HOL) announces three hot, new events for patrons of their recently-launched membership model. HOUSE OF L, founded by renowned international art curator Lana Carlson and real estate expert Leslie Gossett, Broker Associate at Kuper Sotheby's International Realty, produces one of a kind, "pop-up" art events that bring together art lovers in exceptionally beautiful properties, curated with work from emerging and established artists from around the world. HOUSE OF L also brings together industry professionals, educational programming, conceptual art performance and immersive installation to touch on all aspects of the art experience. These upcoming events are private and for HOL members and VIP guests, however, interested collectors or patrons may inquire about attendance by emailing info@houseofl.art. To join the membership platform or learn more about its various member levels, see here.

On Wednesday, July 10, HOL will host a Collector Appreciation Event (The Art of Collecting) at the Four Seasons Residences in Austin (98 SAN JACINTO Blvd, Austin, Texas 78701). The event will feature an intimate networking reception and a panel discussion with artists and collectors to discuss topics related to "The Art of Collecting." HOL will also partner with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty for another event in one of San Antonio's most exclusive and prestigious addresses, the Camp Street Residences in the Arts District at 114 Camp Street, #500, on Thursday July 25 and Friday, July 26. In collaboration with Kuper Sotheby's agent Binkan Cinaroglu, San Antonio's leading real estate agent, HOL welcomes members and guests for an evening of world-class art, cocktails, food and music by Los Angeles-based DJ, CRSTO. This event is a unique opportunity to experience the unparalleled luxury and comfort of one of Sotheby's finest properties in San Antonio. Guests will experience walls of windows and incredible panoramic city skyline views of downtown San Antonio in addition to the works of RISK, ThankYouX, RERO, JonOne, Brandon Boyd, Johnny Romeo, Glenn Deneve, Damien Hirst, Mr. Brainwash, Alex Katz, Tyler Guinn, Doro Hofmann, Mallory Dawn, Rebecca Russo, Sonni Pacheco, Tasha Alakoz, Ted Collier, Vanessa Prager, Rye Williamson, Agness Bruck, Shane Guffogg, Ugo Nonis, John Franzen, Brandon Mike, Bale Creek Allen and more. Interested buyers are welcome to revisit the property the following day on Friday, July 26 to see the art once more at a daytime reception.

"After the success of our first San Antonio event and the property going under contract the following week, we are excited to continue collaborating with my fellow Kuper Sotheby's agents to market these incredible properties," said Leslie Gossett, Co-Founder. "The next Kuper Sotheby's listing where we'll be hosting an event is a stunning 7,500-square-foot art deco condo in the arts district of San Antonio. It's owned by an art dealer, so it lends itself perfectly for an exhibit and HOUSE OF L experience."

"HOUSE OF L / Lana and Leslie did such a great job curating art and creating an experience for the guests our Jim Boles Home at 2 Brayton Place in the Dominion," said Susan Hallmark, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty."The party was the talk of the industry and days following the event, the home was under contract."

Later this fall, on Thursday, Sept. 5, art enthusiasts will get an opportunity to engage in the HOL experience in a stunning penthouse in the heart of downtown Austin, located at 555 Hilton Residences. Guests will enjoy phenomenal views of the Austin skyline, Town Lake, the University of Texas campus and the 2,323-square-foot upper-level terrace, the largest in the city. The event will feature cocktails, canapes and desserts, music and a special art activation and toast from Kuper Sotheby's agent Joe Longton and the HOL founders. The property will also be open to interested buyers for a day time reception on Friday, Sept. 6.

"Space always dictates my curation," said Lana Carlson, Co-Founder. "When curating an event in a new property, I always draw inspiration from the space itself - that's where my ideas and creativity stems from, the space is my playground. With each event, we try to feature exciting, fresh pieces from a diverse selection of established and emerging artists. We're consistently growing our stable of artists and catalogue."

As a HOUSE OF L member, one will receive tier-specific benefits including invitations (with plus ones) to these exclusive events in Texas and around the country, access to private member pricing on art, private and corporate curation and custom HOUSE OF L merchandise. In addition to individuals, businesses are encouraged to join to gain access to valuable networking opportunities, brand association within the art industry and visibility at key, national events. Additionally, companies will receive benefits such as private curatorial services to create enjoyable and inspiring, or calming and nurturing workplaces that express the brand's mission and vision. At this time HOL membership will only be available in Texas with plans to launch nationally later this year.

HOUSE OF L will continue to partner with appropriate lifestyle brands to create, produce and execute customized art experiences in the North American market. For more information on curatorial services and brand activations, please see www.houseofl.art/services.

"Their membership model is a unique twist that will disrupt the art industry today," said Chairman of Capstar Partners Steve Hicks. "With the shift of the global art market, HOUSE OF L found a perfect way to capture and engage both the new and established collector."

Lana Carlson and Leslie Gossett developed HOUSE OF L this past year as a way to combine their individual passions and strengths in high-end art and luxury real estate, and to fill a need in the art marketplace to help emerging as well as established creatives expand their reach and access to collectors. Recently featured in Forbes, The Austin Chronicle and PaperCity Magazine, the result is a transportable pop-up showcase concept that brings the arts, including performance and visual components to unique environments. For more information on HOUSE OF L and how to get involved, please follow @_thehouseofl_ and see their newly launched website: www.houseofl.art

