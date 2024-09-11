ENCANTO Sing-Along Event Comes to the Eisemann Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts will present not one, but two special performances of theEncanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert, an event that invites audiences of all ages to immerse themselves in the vibrant world of Disney's beloved film, Encanto. Join in on Friday, November 8th at 8:00 PM and Saturday, November 9th at 2:00 PM in the Hill Performance Hall for an unforgettable musical journey with the Madrigal family, featuring a live performance by the dynamic Banda de la Casita.

This interactive event offers a unique opportunity for fans to sing along to the chart-topping hits from Encanto, including the Grammy Award-winning song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and the heartwarming "Dos Oruguitas." As the film plays on the big screen, audience members can sing out loud to their favorite tunes and experience the magic of the Madrigal family in a whole new way.

Encanto has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with its rich storytelling, vibrant animation, and unforgettable music composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film tells the story of the Madrigal family, who live in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. It celebrates the importance of family, culture, and finding one's unique gifts.

Tickets start at $40 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays, and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

