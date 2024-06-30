City Theatre Austin to Present LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Beginning in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



City Theatre Austin will present Eugene O'Neill's critically acclaimed stage drama Long Day's Journey into Night. The Pulitzer Prize winning masterpiece draws back the curtain on a family's search through secrets and struggles to keep the unifying bonds of love. Directed by guest director Karen Sneed.

“None of us can help the things life has done to us. Everything comes between you and what you'd like to be, and you've lost your true self forever.” ― Eugene O'Neill

In this searing cry from the heart, one of the 20th century's greatest playwrights paints an unflinchingly honest portrait of a dysfunctional and emotionally damaged family as they struggle under crushing burdens of guilt, resentment, and dread. At their summer home in Connecticut, each member of the Tyrone family harbors a personal tragedy while maintaining a complicated balance of love and resentment for the others. Father James's alcoholism, mother Mary's addiction, younger son Edmund's advancing illness, and elder son Jamie's bitterness at being a lesser version of his father...facets of their lives that they must face despite their deep desire to bury and ignore them. Eugene O'Neill's autobiographical play is widely regarded as his finest work.

Eugene O'Neill is considered the father of American drama. He revolutionized the American stage during the 1920's and 30's with groundbreaking plays as The Emperor Jones, Anna Christie, and Mourning Becomes Electra. He has been honored with four Pulitzer Prizes for Drama and has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. Written in 1940, his autobiographical play Long Day's is widely regarded as his finest work and was released in 1956 after his death. Arthur Miller once said, “Long Day's Journey is O'Neill's most realized play, a grand act of mercy upon his family and his own life.”

Directed by guest director Karen Sneed who has led City Theatre's productions Twelve Angry Men, The Importance of Being Earnest, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? She is joined by the incredible cast of Scott Poppaw, Kara Bliss, Jacob Schatz, Ty McLeod, and Cat Cardenas. Celebrating its 18th Season, City Theatre is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!

LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT by Eugene O'Neill

July 19 – August 4. Thursday - Saturday 7:30 pm. Sunday 2:30 pm.

Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722.

General Seating $20. Center Reserved $22-27. Thursday Seats $15. Group/student discounts.

TIX citytheatreaustin.org or Reservations 512-470-1100 or info@citytheatreaustin.org.

