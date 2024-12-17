Cast and Creative Team Set for JERSEY BOYS at ZACH Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ZACH Theatre has revealed the cast and creatives for the smash hit musical, Jersey Boys. Directed and choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Cassie Abate with musical direction by Allen Robertson, Jersey Boys will play January 29 – March 2, 2025 at The Topfer at ZACH.

2025 at ZACH will kick off with Jersey Boys, the Grammy, Olivier, and four-time Tony Award winner, including Best Musical. This international musical phenomenon tells the story of the 1960s rock 'n' roll band Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons through each group member's eyes, with dramatized stories covering the band's climb to success with a high-energy evening that will have everyone singing the night away.

The casting includes Nick Anastasia as Frankie Valli; Matt Michael as Tommy DeVito; Brendan McGrady as Nick Massi; Keith Gruber as Bob Gaudio; Ryan Everett Wood as Bob Crewe/Ensemble; David Kroll as Gyp DeCarlo/Ensemble; Tracey Jai Edwards as Mary Delgado; Catherine Roddey as Francine Valli; Christina Austin-Lopez as Lorraine; Connor Bailey and Damon McToy as Ensemble; with Abigail Storm, Jacob Canderozzi and Will Mallick as Swings.

Jersey Boys is directed and choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Cassie Abate with musical direction by Allen Robertson. Additional Production Team includes assistant choreographer Amaya Adams; Michelle Ney as scenic designer; Brady Flock as properties designer; Jefferey Meek as Costume Designer; Benjamin Gantose as lighting designer; Anna Fugate-Downs as hair and makeup designer; Scott Murdock as sound designer; Tobie Minor as fight and intimacy director; Brittany Baugh as scenic assistant; Kevin Thacker as costume coordinator; Holley Housewright as AEA stage manager; Ethan Mitchell as AEA assistant stage manager; and Brennah Crowley-Galvin as assistant stage manager.

Special Events in celebration of Jersey Boys:

Pay What You Will Week – Wednesday, January 29 through Sunday, February 2, 2025

Pride Night – Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Champagne Opening – Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 7:30 pm

ASL Performance – Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 2:30 pm

