Cast Set for Robert Schenkkan's BOB & JEAN at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre has unveiled the cast and creatives for the regional premiere of Bob & Jean: A Love Story, the stirring and romantic new play by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Daver Steakley, Bob & Jean will play March 19–April 19, 2025 at The Whisenhunt at ZACH.

The Mainstage Season continues this spring with the a new play, Bob & Jean: A Love Story, based on recently discovered correspondence between Schenkkan’s parents during WWII that tells the remarkable story of a tumultuous courtship and complexities of the human heart. The central character, Bob, has a decades-long tie to Austin, including the start of KUT and KLRU, so it’s no surprise that as a native Austinite, Schenkkan brings his newest work home.

"This play is a love letter to my parents, and to all those of their generation,” said playwright Schenkkan. “To see it performed here in Austin where I grew up makes this premiere a homecoming."

The casting includes Jamie Goodwin as Narrator; Jake Roberson as Bob Schenkkan; Maggie Anderson as Jean Schenkkan; and Madison Laird as u/s for Jean; and Tobie Minor and u/s for Bob/Narrator.

Bob & Jean is directed by Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and includes scenic design by Michelle Ney; properties design by Brady Flock; costume design by Nanette Acosta; lighting design by Sarah Maines; sound design by Allen Robertson; AEA stage manager Sarah Hudson; and assistant stage manager Gaby Carney.

Special events in celebration of Bob & Jean:

Pay-What-You-Will-Week – Wednesday, March 19 through Sunday, March 23, 2025

Pride Night – Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Press Night – Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com

ZACHademia Night – Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Champagne Opening – Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 7:30 pm

ASL Performance – Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 2:30 pm



