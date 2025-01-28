News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cast Set for Robert Schenkkan's BOB & JEAN at ZACH Theatre

Performances will run from March 19 – April 19, 2025.

By: Jan. 28, 2025
Cast Set for Robert Schenkkan's BOB & JEAN at ZACH Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

ZACH Theatre has unveiled the cast and creatives for the regional premiere of Bob & Jean: A Love Story, the stirring and romantic new play by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Daver Steakley, Bob & Jean will play March 19–April 19, 2025 at The Whisenhunt at ZACH.

LATEST NEWS

Cast Set for DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at Austin Playhouse
Interview: Jaston Williams of HIGH HEELS AND COWBOY BOOTS at Stateside At The Paramount
NUNSENSE to be Presented at Mary Moody Northen Theatre in February
ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to TXST School of Theatre, Dance, and Film

The Mainstage Season continues this spring with the a new play, Bob & Jean: A Love Story, based on recently discovered correspondence between Schenkkan’s parents during WWII that tells the remarkable story of a tumultuous courtship and complexities of the human heart. The central character, Bob, has a decades-long tie to Austin, including the start of KUT and KLRU, so it’s no surprise that as a native Austinite, Schenkkan brings his newest work home.

"This play is a love letter to my parents, and to all those of their generation,” said playwright Schenkkan. “To see it performed here in Austin where I grew up makes this premiere a homecoming."

The casting includes Jamie Goodwin as Narrator; Jake Roberson as Bob Schenkkan; Maggie Anderson as Jean Schenkkan; and Madison Laird as u/s for Jean; and Tobie Minor and u/s for Bob/Narrator.

Bob & Jean is directed by Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and includes scenic design by Michelle Ney; properties design by Brady Flock; costume design by Nanette Acosta; lighting design by Sarah Maines; sound design by Allen Robertson; AEA stage manager Sarah Hudson; and assistant stage manager Gaby Carney.

Special events in celebration of Bob & Jean:

Pay-What-You-Will-Week – Wednesday, March 19 through Sunday, March 23, 2025
Pride Night – Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 7:30 pm
Press Night – Press may RSVP to nicole.shiro@motleycrewmedia.com
ZACHademia Night – Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 7:30 pm
Champagne Opening – Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 7:30 pm
ASL Performance – Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 2:30 pm
 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos