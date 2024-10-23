Cast Set for FALSETTOS at Ground Floor Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ground Floor Theatre has revealed the cast for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Falsettos directed by Trace Turner with musical direction by Trey Shonkwiler and choreography by Richard Cerato. With a book by William Finn and James Lapine and music and lyrics by William Finn, Falsettos plays December 5-21, 2024 at Ground Floor Theatre. Tickets on sale now.

Originally written as two parts of a one-act musical trilogy, Falsettos premiered on Broadway in 1992, and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning Best Book and Best Original Score. Revived on Broadway in 2016, the revival was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. Centering around family, gender roles, Jewish identity and gay life in the 1970s and early 80s, Falsettos is filled with humor and the positive portrayal of non-traditional family structures.

"Families are complex structures. As we grow and evolve our familial architecture must change with us, often into things we don't recognize in a "normal" context. (Whatever normal means),” said director Turner. “Set at the turn of the decade of the 1980s, Falsettos follows a family whose world continues to change rapidly, as their youngest nears his first steps into manhood. This heartwarming and, at times, hilarious musical shows us the joys, the sorrows, and the love we all need to build our foundations in order for us to grow.”

The cast includes Jacob Rosenbaum as Marvin, Megan DeYoung as Trina, Juno McQueen as Jason, Nicholas Hunter as Whizzer, Max Green as Mendel, Coty Ross as Dr. Charlotte and Jessica Terán as Cordelia.

With direction by Trace Turner, musical direction by Trey Shonkwiler and choreography by Richard Cerato, the Production Team includes scenic design by Maggie Armendariz, lighting design by Patrick Anthony, costume design by Jana Zek, sound design by Rodd Simonsen, intimacy direction by Andy Grapko, graphic design by Erica Morales, technical direction by Monroe Oxley with Stephanie Delk as Production Stage Manager and Maxine Dillon as Stage Manager.

