Cast Set for A SHERLOCK CAROL Regional Premiere at Austin Playhouse
Brennan Patrick stars as Sherlock Holmes in the Mark Shanahan play directed by Lara Toner Haddock.
Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast and creatives for the regional premiere of A Sherlock Carol, by playwright Mark Shanahan and directed by Lara Toner Haddock. Playing November 13–December 20, 2026 at Austin Playhouse.
When a grown-up Tiny Tim askes Holmes to investigate the mysterious death of Ebenezer Scrooge, Sherlock must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! A Sherlock Carol premiered Off-Broadway at New World Stages in November 2021, under the direction of playwright Mark Shanahan.
Combining aspects of two classics of Victorian literature and uniting them both in a joyful mug of holiday cheer, Mark Shanahan’s play is a festive feast for the senses. Beloved figures from childhood collide in unexpected and heartwarming ways, making a mystery with enough warmth to get you through the winter!
Casting for A Sherlock Carol includes Brennan Patrick (Describe the Night) as Sherlock Holmes; Huck Huckaby (AP Artistic Company, Primary Trust, Peril in the Alps) as Ebenezer Scrooge; with an ensemble of AP Artistic Company members: Ben Wolfe (Seared, Peril in the Alps), Bailey Ellis (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, The Importance of Being Earnest), Vivian Noble (Primary Trust, Fat Ham), and Bernadette Nason (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, A Christmas Carol).
Directed by Lara Toner Haddock. The additional creative team includes Buffy Manners as Costume Designer: Mark Novick as lighting designer; Mike Toner as scenic designer; Sarah Zeringue as properties designer; and Robert S. Fisher as sound designer.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
Oscar G. Brockett Theatre (10/08-10/18)
|
The Visit
B. Iden Payne (10/29-11/08)
|
ALL MY SONS by Arthur Miller
The Filigree Theatre @ Ground Floor Theatre (10/30-11/14)
|
You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
BASTROP OPERA HOUSE (3/05-3/21)
|
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)
Penfold Theatre Company (12/04-12/27)
|
Best Little house in Texas
BASTROP OPERA HOUSE (5/28-6/13)
|
Bisexual Sadness by India Kotis
Trinity Street Playhouse (11/05-11/22)
|
Forever Dolly: The Music of Dolly Parton
Penfold Theatre Company (10/22-10/23)
|
2026 Sonic Guild Ball
ACL Live at the Moody Theater (12/11-12/11)
|
Bear-ly Supernatural by Audrey Thimesch
Southwestern University Theatre Department (4/22-4/25)