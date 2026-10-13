Cast Set for A SHERLOCK CAROL Regional Premiere at Austin Playhouse

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Austin Playhouse has revealed the cast and creatives for the regional premiere of A Sherlock Carol, by playwright Mark Shanahan and directed by Lara Toner Haddock. Playing November 13–December 20, 2026 at Austin Playhouse.

When a grown-up Tiny Tim askes Holmes to investigate the mysterious death of Ebenezer Scrooge, Sherlock must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! A Sherlock Carol premiered Off-Broadway at New World Stages in November 2021, under the direction of playwright Mark Shanahan.

Combining aspects of two classics of Victorian literature and uniting them both in a joyful mug of holiday cheer, Mark Shanahan’s play is a festive feast for the senses. Beloved figures from childhood collide in unexpected and heartwarming ways, making a mystery with enough warmth to get you through the winter!

Casting for A Sherlock Carol includes Brennan Patrick (Describe the Night) as Sherlock Holmes; Huck Huckaby (AP Artistic Company, Primary Trust, Peril in the Alps) as Ebenezer Scrooge; with an ensemble of AP Artistic Company members: Ben Wolfe (Seared, Peril in the Alps), Bailey Ellis (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, The Importance of Being Earnest), Vivian Noble (Primary Trust, Fat Ham), and Bernadette Nason (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, A Christmas Carol).

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock. The additional creative team includes Buffy Manners as Costume Designer: Mark Novick as lighting designer; Mike Toner as scenic designer; Sarah Zeringue as properties designer; and Robert S. Fisher as sound designer.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 09 Hrs 35 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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