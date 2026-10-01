Review: PRIMARY TRUST at Austin Playhouse

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Eboni Booth’s PRIMARY TRUST premiered Off-Broadway in 2023 and won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It’s the charming story of Kenneth, a 38-year-old man living a comfortable, predictable life in the fictional town of Cranberry, New York. His days revolve around his job at a bookstore, his friendship with Bert, and nightly mai tais at Wally’s. When the bookstore closes, Kenneth takes a job at Primary Trust Bank, setting him on an unexpected journey of self-discovery, connection, and possibilities beyond the life he has carefully constructed. Complicated: no. Profound: yes. In Austin Playhouse’s current production of PRIMARY TRUST we get a darling, deceptively simple play that offers considerably more than its modest premise suggests.

Booth sets up her story in what can reasonably be considered a nod to Thornton Wilder’s similarl Pulitzer Prize-winning OUR TOWN. There is an unmistakable echo of Wilder’s work in Booth’s theatrical construction. Kenneth could be seen as the Stage Manager of his own life, introducing us to Cranberry, stepping in and out of its scenes, and ultimately returning us to where we began. PRIMARY TRUST, though, is the story of one man who is all of us, navigating the inexorable desire for connection and belonging while pushing against the growing edges of our own fears to step into the unknown.

Director Ben Wolfe has gathered a fine cast for this production, and together they take us through what I can only describe as a strangely meditative experience. They’ve taken Booth’s charming, gentle play about human connection and given it the kind of resonance one might expect from sitting next to Fred Rogers. And somehow, the pacing never feels too slow.

Kenneth is gently embraced by Robert Joseph. He successfully conveys the complexity of a seemingly simple man, maintaining Kenneth's humanity as he navigates the challenges we all face when confronted with new experiences and circumstances. By effectively embodying the role, Joseph succeeds at translating Booth's intent. He traverses the narrow road of sculpting a seemingly simple life into a complex fleshed out character. And he’s surrounded by a cast that is more than competent in fulfilling their roles as well.

Marc A. Pouhé brings his considerable talent to the role of Bert, Kenneth's steadfast companion. It's a deceptively uncomplicated role, but Pouhé knows precisely when to lean into Bert's colorful personality and when the moment calls for a more delicate touch. His performance is beautifully measured, giving Bert just the right presence in Kenneth's world without ever overwhelming it. Huck Huckaby, another considerable Austin talent, infuses Clay and others with delightful clarity. And then there’s Vivian Noble, taking on the role of Corinna and the billionty “other” characters Booth has written into the show. Hers is perhaps the most challenging of the supporting roles, moving not just between characters, but between the play’s presentational style and the emotional depth and authenticity required of Corinna, who sits with Kenneth’s realities and confronts them with compassion.

Wolfe wisely chose a cast that breathes life into these characters while navigating the tension between presenting a performance and giving us an experience. Despite the presentational nature of the play, none lose sight of the fact that this story represents real people with real trauma, loneliness, and fear. It’s a beautiful, loving, and gentle exploration of our desire to connect and be loved in a world that tells us others aren’t safe. That’s its gift to us. PRIMARY TRUST reminds us that the most valuable investments we make are in one another.

PRIMARY TRUST

by Eboni Booth

directed by Ben Woolfe

Austin Playhouse

September 11 - October 04, 2026

Austin Playhouse West Campus

405 W. 22nd Street

Austin, TX, 78705

September 11–October 4, 2026

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 07 Hrs 47 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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