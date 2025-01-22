CAMPFIRE & DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! Are Coming to ZACH Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ZACH Theatre has revealed the cast and creatives for two ZACH Family Series productions this winter. Opening January 19 and running through March 30, Campfire offers theatre for the very young, ages 6 month – 5 years, and their big people with an interactive 35-minute performance at the Junior League of Austin Studio in the Whisenhunt at ZACH. Based on the beloved book by Mo Willems, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! soars onto the stage running February 21 – May 18 at The Kleberg at ZACH.

“Campfire is a wonderful way to reintroduce ZACH’s Theatre for the Very Young series. This show invites children and their caregivers to gather around our cozy, imaginary fire to share in the joy of singing together while celebrating friendship and community,” said Director of Youth Programming Nat Miller. “Making the experience even more immersive, there will be engaging pre- and post-show activities to participate in. As a parent of a two-year-old, I am especially excited to create opportunities like this to spark a lifelong love of theatre and the arts.”

The Campfire ensemble casting includes a rotating cast of 4 actors including Christina Freeman, Alexandra Watson, Wilkes Goodner, Luciana Marinari, Eli Housman, Aria Lee, Owen Griffin, Sky Gonzales, Molly Frans, and Caeley Hardy.

Get ready to take flight with a musical adventure unlike any other in Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!. Based on the award-winning children’s book, audiences can hop on board for an unforgettable ride. Originally commissioned by The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and first performed at the Kennedy Center during the 2019-20 season, this whimsical musical extravaganza soars with laughter, song, and plenty of feathered fun!

Casting includes Will Mallick as The Pigeon, Indiia Wilmott as The Bus Driver, Michael Reyna as Hot Dog Vendor/Passenger/Backup Duckling/Airplane Engine, Andrew de la Garza as 2nd Pigeon/The Ducking/Bus Engine/The Bus/The Bus Driver’s Mom/Puppy, Jachin Pagel as City Worker/Passenger/Backup Duckling 2, Tatum Dishman as City Worker/Passenger/Backup Duckling 2, Christina Freeman as Passenger/Backup Duckling 3, and Chelsea Lane and David Pena as understudies.

Campfire and Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! are directed by Director of Youth Programming Nat Miller. The Campfire Production Team includes choreography by Chloe VanDeGraaf, Luciana Marinari, Alexandra Watson, and Aria Lee; costume design by Stephanie Smith; and stage manager Ben Leonard-Jones.

The Production Team for Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! includes music direction by Allen Robertson, choreography by Karly Powell, scenic design by Max Estudillo Cantu, properties design by Brady Flock, costume design by Katie Concannon, lighting design by S. Elliott, sound design by Tim Riggs, and stage manager Ruben Cruz.

Starting this season, ZACH’s Family Series Pay-What-You-Will Program will offer over 300 seats this season, ensuring families in the Greater Austin Community can experience live theatre together. Patrons can reserve their seats at a price that works for them. Tickets are available for any Family Series performance, beginning at noon on the first Tuesday of the show’s run, while inventory lasts.

