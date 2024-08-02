CALENDAR GIRLS Comes to Austin This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Theatre Austin will continue its 2024 summer season with Tim Firth’s celebrated stage play Calendar Girls. Show dates August 16 – September 1 at Genesis Creative Collective.

"The flowers of Yorkshire are like the Yorkshire women. Every stage of their growth has its own beauty, but the last phase is always the most glorious.”

With heartache can come good. When Annie loses her husband, she and her friends must drop everything. Based on a true story, eleven Women's Institute members find themselves exposed in ways they’d never expected, revealing more than they’d ever planned. Despite raised eyebrows from the community, they go to great lengths to bare their souls – and a little more - for a charity they believe in. Breaking free and discovering a newfound sense of confidence and sisterhood, these Calendar Girls let go, accept love, and give us all permission to enjoy life.

Calendar Girls, under the direction of guest director Tracy Arnold, includes the all-star cast of Mollie Kirby, Maureen Klein-Slabaugh, Terri Bennett, Jan Phillips, Andrea Littlefield, Judith Laird, Suzanne Orzech, Cindy Timms, Bill Newchurch, Tim Blackwood, Meret Slover, and Brian Colson.

Celebrating its 18th Season, City Theatre is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman’s Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!

