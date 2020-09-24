BWW Feature: Baking For Good - Austin Theatre Community Bakes For Foundation Communities

Austin Theatre Bakes For Non-Profit Fundraiser

Without a doubt the most delicious thing to come out of the global Coronavirus pandemic is the concentration on good old home cooking. If my Facebook and Instagram feeds are any guide, a culinary renaissance has taken place on an epic scale. What does this have to do with Austin theatre, you ask? Well, Baking For Good, an organization of local theatre luminaries is what and their offerings not only fill your belly, they are food for the soul of our community as well.

The brainchild of actor/producer Andreá Smith, BakingForGood.org supports causes like BlackArtMattersATX, The Central TexasFood Bank, and is currently raising funds for Foundation Communities. In 4 days 42 bakers create 60 sumptuous baked goods up for auction at their website. Just looking at their amazing products makes one drool with anticipation.

Bakers are a veritable list of who's who of Austin theatre creators. Along with Andreà Smith, BakingForGood.org bakers include Rudy Ramirez, Rita Anderson, Stacey Glazer, Alexandra Russo, Valineecia Tolbert, Rachel Steed, Rommel Sulit and Jenny Lavery. The variety of their talent on stage is matched only by their tempting culinary offerings. With everything from chocolate truffles to butter pecan dog treats you're sure to find something to tempt your appetite.

All the baked treats are for auction on BakingForGoid.org. All proceeds go to Foundation Communities, a homegrown local non-profit providing homes to those in need. The special focus of this fundraiser is helping to pay rent for those people who have been affected by Covid-19 shutdowns.

This is the best win-win I can think of. You get an amazing treat to feast on, the generous artists of the Austin arts community get to create and money is donated to a cause that is more than worthy. What could be better? Get your bid in!

https://www.bakingforgood.org

https://foundcom.org

