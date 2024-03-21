Interview: Chatting With Jack Plotnick, Co-Writer Of DISASTER! THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I’m so happy to have the opportunity to chat with the co-writer of DISASTER! Jack Plotnick. DISASTER! runs March 22 - April 21 at The Georgetown Palace Theatre and Jack is attending opening night. He isn't only a Broadway writer, Jack is an accomplished character actor who has appeared in numerous television shows and movies including Grace and Frankie, Bones, Reno 911, Criminal Minds, as well as cult favorite Buffy The Vampire Slayer. He has graciously taken the time to answer a few questions for our readers.

You’re such a familiar face to television and movie audiences, can you tell us a little about your journey to become a successful actor and Broadway writer?

I consider myself lucky that I knew from a pretty young age that I wanted to be an actor. Well, fifth grade to be exact, due to my obsession with sketch comedy ("The Carol Burnett Show" & Saturday Night Live") were my two faves that year,

However the year before, I was SURE I wanted to be a paleontologist. I was desperate to find a fossil out in the wild, and was so undetterringly optimistic that I possibly could, that I would scan the ground PRETTY MUCH ANYWHERE I WENT. That includes parking lots!

My best friend, and writing partner, Seth Rudetsky, however tells me that his childhood obsession as a kid in the 70's was 'disasters'. Which I guess isn't that strange considering all the all the disaster movies they were making back then! Anyway, his childhood obsession is what started us down the road of writing "Disaster!" - He wanted to write a musical that pays homage to all those great disaster films of the decade, but include EVERY disaster! Literally, earthquakes, fires, floods, sharks, rats, etc. etc.

I instantly knew the show could be incredible, and jumped at the chance to join him in writing it.

Did acting come first for you or writing?

I started as an actor, and performed in plays constantly through high school and college. But my first job out of college, when I arrived in New York City was where I met Seth. Then I saw a comedy show he and a friend had written and I was BLOWN AWAY. He is HYSTERICAL! I asked if he'd be interested in doing a sketch show with me, we had a great time, performed MANY sketch shows and then I moved to LA to focus on film. So, Seth asking me if I would like to write "Disaster!" with him, was a THRILL, because writing with Seth is the greatest thing ever. You'll never laugh so much!

Clearly you’re a fan of the 1970s disaster film genre. Movies like Airport, Towering Inferno, Earthquake and The Poseidon Adventure were huge Hollywood blockbusters in their time, for those readers who are unaware (I’m old enough to have seen them all on the big screen). What attracted you to disaster movies? Do you have a particular favorite?

I would say that The Poseidon Adventure is the gold standard for me. Nothing beats that scene when the ship flips over (Spoiler! Ha!) and you watch all the characters (not to mention the tables, chairs and New Years Eve decorations) flip around the room like someone is shaking a doll house!

Much like superhero movies today all the Hollywood stars were jam packed in the disaster films of the 1970’s. Luminaries like Paul Newman, Steve McQueen, Fred Astaire, Gene Hackman and Faye Dunnaway appeared in these films. Do you have a favorite performance (mine is Shelley Winters in The Poseidon Adventure)?

Yes! Shelley Winters! She's so funny and charming in it! And then seeing her do her own underwater stunts is absolutely terrifying!

Can you tell us about your process in co-writing DISASTER! with your friend Seth Rudetsky?

Seth and I wrote the first draft of the script from separate coasts, so we would send scenes back and forth to each other to look at. And I'll tell you, every time you get a scene back from Seth you scream with LAUGHTER! He is so quick-witted, and makes everything so much funnier than he found it! I could always depend on Seth to come up with the perfect joke for any situation!

Your show is a ‘jukebox musical’ using epic disco hits for the musical numbers. How did you choose songs?

In our jukebox musical, Seth and I wanted to make sure that we didn't just shoehorn in songs that have some lyrics that work but some that don’t, and hope the audience doesn't notice. We made it a priority to find songs that everyone knows and loves BUT where every single lyric makes sense...in a hilarious way. We both have a deep appreciation for the classic musical theater of our youth, and we really wanted the songs to do what they are supposed to, which is to propel the story forward.

One of my favorite things is watching it dawn on an audience what song is just coming up, laugh in delight in the way it is used, and then sing along.

Some songs we chose because we needed a song "to do" something, so we listened to hundreds of songs to find the one that would work. But other songs we chose pretty much right away, either because one of us just LOVED the song and would find a way to make it work ("Saturday Night"), or the song fit perfectly into a disaster scenario ("Sky High", "Baby Hold Onto Me").

Can you tell us how it feels to see productions of DISASTER! across the country?

It is so much fun to see how each theater puts their spin on it. But what I love most of all, is no matter WHERE I see it, the cast onstage are always having the best time! It is a show that's fun to do. And it's so rewarding when, amidst all the outrageous action and laughter, you can get the audience to care about the characters and be sad when one dies (Spoiler! Actually...SEVERAL DIE!).

Any advice to aspiring writers or actors?

I have TONS! My favorite hobby is sharing my joyful approach to acting with my fellow actors. I feel it's a great way to give back to my community. So EVERYTHING I teach you can read in my FREE ebook "New Thoughts For Actors" on my website: JackPlotnick.com

Where can we look for you next?

In my spare time, I love making short comedy films for YouTube and Instagram, and I am soon going to premier the series finale of my "Behind the Scenes at Disneyland" videos. There are a total of 12 episodes, and it's been a delight to have so many people take an interest in them. When I was a kid, I also dreamed of being an Imagineer, so having some actual Imagineers reach out to me to tell me how much the films tickle them, is a THRILL beyond measure.

Thank you so much Jack for talking with us today!

For our readers, listed below are links to more of Jack Plotnick’s work and, of course, a link to the Georgetown Palace Theatre’s production of DISASTER!

Here is the link to Jack Plotnick’s website where you can find his book, YouTube videos and so much more

DISASTER

By Jack Plotnick and Seth Rudetsky

Georgetown Palace Theatre

March 22 - April 21

Tickets: https://www.georgetownpalace.com