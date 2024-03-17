Review: WICKED - Musical Magic At Bass Concert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When I walked into Bass Concert Hall on Thursday evening, I already knew all the industry hype about WICKED. It’s a production celebrating its 20th season on Broadway and has been seen by 65 million people worldwide. Virtually everyone I know is a fervent fan of the show. I, however, had never had the chance to see it. I expected to be dazzled, but I did not expect to be completely overwhelmed by the experience. The story, the performances, the music, and the technical wizardry come together in a magnificent event to create one of the most joyous experiences I’ve ever witnessed in my fifty years of theatre. It’s an enchanting production that leads the audience on a magical journey, leaving us breathless and smiling. WICKED is the very pinnacle of modern musical theatre and this tour has got it all.

The story of WICKED is based on the book, WICKED: The Life And Times Of The Wicked Witch Of The West by Gregory Maguire, which in turn is based on L. Frank Baum’s book, THE WIZARD OF OZ published in 1900. To simplify, the musical gives us the backstory for Elphaba (Olivia Valli), the Wicked Witch of the West, and tells the Oz story we all know so well from a radically different perspective. The titular wicked witch Elphaba meets Glenda (Celia Hottenstein), a beautiful, popular girl who is her polar opposite while attending Shiz University. It’s this relationship that changes everything as we get to know Elphaba as a person and not an evil stereotype. We see the circumstances of her birth and the difficulties she faced for being different. Being a hero or a villain is about perspective; history is traditionally devoid of different viewpoints, and of course this carries over to fiction. This musical is an incredible way to deliver an important lesson, it accomplishes that and so much more. Perhaps my favorite aspect of the entire WICKED experience is that it’s a female driven musical when there are so pitifully few available. Having two powerful women lead this show is incredibly moving.

This production is here for us to enjoy because of an spectacularly talented cast and crew. The WICKED tour is so well-tuned, one can believe that one has been transported straight to Broadway. The only slight flaw comes from the venue itself. The sound system at Bass Concert Hall is a continuing problem I have found on my many visits. Some of the chorus songs sound muddy, lacking the crisp clarity needed to hear every lyric clearly. Venue issues aside, it is a stunning event no one should miss. Cast notables include Olivia Valli as Elphaba, her world-class talent is incomparable throughout the show. Celia Hottenstein as Glenda is Valli’s rival in every respect, her physical comedy skill perfect. James Gish as school bad boy turned hero, Fiyero, is absolutely stellar. Perhaps my favorite performance of the evening was Tom McGowan as The Wizard. As beloved character actor, McGowan has appeared on our television and movie screens during his long career and it’s a rare treat to watch him on stage. I grinned from ear to ear every moment he was on stage. While I’m not saying anything that hasn’t been said before I must mention the technical wizardry that is calculated to wow and performed to perfection. Kudos to all cast and crew members for a truly memorable show. Hats off to Company Manager Steve Quinn for keeping the Time Dragon Clock ticking for an appreciative audience along the road.

I must mention that there are a few seats still available, so if you can, I highly recommend that you grab those seats now. I’ve waited a long time to see WICKED; I’d see it again in a heartbeat, they have a new super fan right here.

WICKED

Music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Book by Winnie Holzman

Broadway In Austin

Bass Concert Hall

March 13 - 31

Tickets: $109 - $439

Texas Performing Arts