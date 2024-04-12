Review: DISASTER! THE MUSICAL At Georgetown Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As a fan of the 1970s disaster film genre I have been looking forward to seeing this production at the Georgetown Palace Theatre since their season was announced. It may be hard to relate to younger audiences just how huge these movies were, the word blockbuster seems so small. Beginning in the pre-Star Wars special effects era, Airport, kicked it all off in 1970, suddenly every studio jumped in and Hollywood stars were fighting for roles in these epic films. ‘The Master of Disaster’ Irwin Allen followed with The Poseidon Adventure, one of the most beloved movies of the genre. By the early 80s these films fell out of fashion when endless poorly made sequels had stopped making money and Hollywood moved on to a galaxy far, far away. In a final hilarious installment, disaster spoof Airplane! hit the cinema in 1980 with a glorious send up of the whole genre.

Writers Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick have created a spoof of the original disaster movie catalog with DISASTER! THE MUSICAL and have struck comic gold. Opening on Broadway in 2016 to excellent reviews. From the opening number Donna Summers’ Hot Stuff, to Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive at curtain call the show is a nonstop cheesy, silly thrill ride that leaves the audience weak with laughter. The writer’s song choices for this jukebox musical are so incredibly well placed that we almost anticipate the next burst of laughter when the first notes are played. Set on a gambling boat docked in New York Harbor, a motley group of unwary folks climb aboard for a night of disco and one armed bandits. Little do they know that earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and sharks lay in their path. If you’re looking to be thoroughly entertained for two hours, this is the show for you.

The Georgetown Palace production is jammed full of talent and fun with a brilliant cast and crew. DISASTER! THE MUSICAL quite simply highlights what the Palace does best, technically difficult shows that make us roar with laughter. Director Jamie Rogers has done an excellent job of keeping the chaos on stage spinning and the pace moving in this fast and furious spectacle. Cast standouts include Brooklyn Reeves as twins Ben and Lisa, her comic acting chops are only matched by her sheer athleticism in what is now one of my favorite musical comedy roles. Ross Millsap, a Palace regular, gives a great performance as Ted, the scientist who tries to stop impending doom, as does newcomer Brittany Sarkisian as cruise singer Jackie. Kudos to Megan DeYoung as Sister Mary Downey has incredible comic timing to go with her angelic voice. Erica Roberts as Levora Verona is a powerhouse on stage, her moments with DeYoung are among the funniest in the show. My personal favorites are Kirk Kelso as Maury and Samantha Watson as his wife Shirley. They are absolutely adorable and hilarious every moment they are on stage. It was a rare treat indeed to watch Kelso and Watson weave their comic magic. The technical aspects of the production are equally terrific beginning with Faith Castaneda’s fabulous lighting design. She accentuates every ounce of disco glam possible with dazzling effects and every color imaginable. The set design by Steve Williams is so incredibly clever that it is a character of its own within the play. In addition Barb Jernigan’s scenic painting is perfectly wonderful. Costumes by Aaron Kubacak are playful and add just the right glitz with sequins galore. The on stage band lead by Jonathan Borden is glorious and leaves the audience wowed by how incredibly talented they are. It’s a toe tapping, sing-along kind of show where you know every lyric to every song.

DISASTER! THE MUSICAL may not have been on your must see musical list, but I’m here to tell you that it should be at the very top. Don’t miss this show, it’ll be talked about for a long time.

DISASTER! THE MUSICAL

Book by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick

The Georgetown Palace Theatre

Springer Stage

Georgetown, TX

March 22 - April 21

Running Time: 2 hours with one 15 minute intermission

Tickets: $18 - $37

https://www.georgetownpalace.com