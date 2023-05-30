BIG FISH at Austin Playhouse

Special Offer: Heartwarming musical BIG FISH opens next Friday at Austin Playhouse!

Austin Playhouse presents the heartwarming musical Big Fish, based on the novel and hit film! Opening Friday, June 2!

An extraordinary musical that celebrates the magic of theatre and the power of a great story. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest… and then some! Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him. But his son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales.

This Father's Day, give the gift of a live theatre experience to the father-figure in your life with tickets to this touching musical about fathers, sons, and finding the adventure in life!

Recommended for ages 9 and up. Big Fish contains some frank discussion of death, childbirth, and light frights from giants, witches, and the town bully. Children 5 and up are allowed in the theatre.

June 2 - July 2 at Austin Playhouse West Campus
Thurs - Sat at 8pm and Sunday at 5pm (Sunday, July 2 at 2pm)

​Fully masked audience performance is Sunday, June 4. Audiences attending this performance will be required to wear a mask during the show.

Tickets starting at $19

Get tickets now!




Austin Music Nonprofit Beat 4 Beat to Host Fundraiser After Recent Burglaries

There are various means of supporting Beat 4 Beat including donating beginner guitars, keyboards, laptops, amps, etc. for the children in the program, donating funds for the organization to purchase new equipment, or attending Beat 4 Beat's first fundraising event of the year next Thursday, June 1, 2023 at The Belmont.

Interview: Janet Adderley CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF THE ADDERLEY SCHOOL Photo
Interview: Janet Adderley CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF THE ADDERLEY SCHOOL

The Adderley School celebrates 30 years of empowering kids and spreading joy at Santa Barbara's Lobero Theatre on May 27th, where three generations of Adderley School alumni will unite onstage to pay homage to their alma matter and loving founder Janet Adderley. In this interview with Broadway World, Ms. Adderley opens up about her journey, her unique approach to teaching theatre, and the work her foundation is doing to open opportunities for under-resourced communities across the country.

THE ART OF MARTYRDOM Comes to Different Stages Next Month Photo
THE ART OF MARTYRDOM Comes to Different Stages Next Month

Different Stages continues its 2022-2023 season with The Art of Martyrdom (A Comedy) by Rita Anderson.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Plays City Theatre Austin June 3 - 18 Photo
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Plays City Theatre Austin June 3 - 18

The City Theatre Company begins its summer 2023 season with Oscar Wilde's delightful satire The Importance of Being Earnest. Quick-tongued, lively, fast-paced Wilde at his best, it is a merry-go-round of mistaken identity, sparkling wit, and daring humor at every turn brought to new life with panache from CTC's guest director, Karen Sneed. The show runs June 3 - 18 at Genesis Creative Collective


