BIG FISH at Austin Playhouse

Special Offer: Heartwarming musical BIG FISH opens next Friday at Austin Playhouse!
Austin Playhouse presents the heartwarming musical Big Fish, based on the novel and hit film! Opening Friday, June 2!
An extraordinary musical that celebrates the magic of theatre and the power of a great story. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest… and then some! Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him. But his son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales.
This Father's Day, give the gift of a live theatre experience to the father-figure in your life with tickets to this touching musical about fathers, sons, and finding the adventure in life!
Recommended for ages 9 and up. Big Fish contains some frank discussion of death, childbirth, and light frights from giants, witches, and the town bully. Children 5 and up are allowed in the theatre.
June 2 - July 2 at Austin Playhouse West Campus
Thurs - Sat at 8pm and Sunday at 5pm (Sunday, July 2 at 2pm)
Fully masked audience performance is Sunday, June 4. Audiences attending this performance will be required to wear a mask during the show.
Tickets starting at $19
Get tickets now!
