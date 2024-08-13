BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Extends at ZACH Theatre Through Late September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ZACH Theatre has extended its run of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, about the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer/songwriter. As one of the first regional theatres to produce Beautiful, ZACH's production, due to popular demand, will now run through September 22, 2024 at The Topfer at ZACH. Directed by Cassie Abate with musical direction by Allen Robertson and choreography by Christa Oliver.

Tickets on sale now at zachtheatre.org/beautiful.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, a Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You've Got A Friend” and the title song.

The cast includes Leslie McDonel as Carole King, Hayden Stanes as Gerry Goffin, Sarah Burke as Cynthia Weil, Logan Foster as Barry Mann, Andre Martin as Don Kirshner, Amber Quick as Genie Klein, Kenny Williams at Lead Drifter, Desmond Newson, Russell J. Scott, and Tyler Wesley as The Drifters, Lilly Lane Stafford as Betty, u/s Carole, Connor Barr as Neil Sedaka/Righteous Brother/Lou Adler, u/s Barry, Helena Laing as Shirley/Shirelle, Colin Sullivan as Nick/Low Righteous Brother, u/s Gerry/Don, TaTyana Smith as Little Eva/Shirelle, Cameron Thomas as Lucille/Shirelle, McKenlee Wilson as Janelle Woods/Shirelle, Brooke Cox as Marilyn Wald, u/s Cynthia, Sarah Hacksaw as u/s Shirelles/Marilyn/Betty, and Nicholas Hunter as u/s Drifters.

Beautiful is directed by Cassie Abate with musical direction by Allen Robertson and choreography by Christa Oliver. Additional Production Team includes Ann Beyersdorfer as scenic designer, Brady Flock as properties designer, Johanna Pan as costume designer, Kristin Knipp as costume coordinator, Anna Fugate as hair and makeup designer, Sarah Maines as lighting designer, Austin Brown as associate lighting designer, Jacob Zamarripa as assistant lighting designer, Josh Millican as sound designer, Leigh'Ann Andrews as AEA stage manager, Ruben Cruz as AEA assistant stage manager, Daphne Curran as assistant stage manager, and Ella Jackson as production assistant.

