Austin Critics Table Announces 2018-2019 Award Nominees

After considering hundreds of live stage productions, concerts, and art exhibitions in Austin between the dates of May 1, 2018, and April 30, 2019, members of the Austin Critics Table have announced their nominees for outstanding dance, classical music, visual art, and theatre with the nominees for the 2019 Critics Table Awards.

Zach Theatre earned the most nominations (10) this year with their production of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George. Ballet Austin's world premiere of Grimm Tales was second with nine nominations. Salvage Vanguard Theater's production of Antigonick received six nominations.

This year the tradition of Special Citations for outstanding work that doesn't fit into a regular category was discontinued. However, a new category has been created to recognize projects of particular significance. Each of the five nominees in this category is already a winner.

On Monday, June 3, at 7pm, at Cap City Comedy Club, 8120 Research #100, the critics will present the awards in an informal ceremony that will also include the induction of four local artists into the Austin Arts Hall of Fame:

Toni Bravo (dance)

Billy Harden (theatre)

Girard Kinney (architecture), Margo Sawyer (visual art).

The winners of Special Recognition Honors are:

Conspirare's Considering Matthew Shepard live-a from the National Cathedral.

Leonard Bernstein's Mass, produced by Merick Strategies.

Vincent Valdez's "The City" at the Blanton Museum of Art.

The Ransom Center exhibition "Vaudeville!".

The Palace Theater in Georgetown

The winner of this year's John Bustin Award for Conspicuous Versatility is Delanté G. Keys. The winners of this year's Deacon Crain Awards for Outstanding Student Work are Mariela Denison and Matthew Kennedy.

Taking part in the Critics Table award process this year were the Austin American-Statesman's Michael Barnes (arts) and Andrew J. Friedenthal (theatre); the Chronicle's Elizabeth Cobbe (theatre) and Robert Faires (arts); Central Texas Live Theatre's Michael Meigs (theatre), Dr. David Glen Robinson (theatre, dance), and Brian Paul Scipione (theatre); Arts & Culture Texas' Claire Christine Spera (dance); and Austin Arts Watch's Ryan E. Johnson (performing arts) and from BroadwayWorld Austin: Lynn Beaver (theatre), Frank Benge (theatre), Joni Lorraine (theatre), Lacey Cannon Gonzales (theatre), and Amy Tarver (theatre). Members of the Table recuse themselves from voting on any project in which they or an immediate family member took part.

The 2018-19 Austin Critics Table Award Nominees

THEATRE

Production

Antigonick, Salvage Vanguard Theater

The Merchant of Venice, UT Department of Theatre & Dance

Notes From the Field, Zach Theatre

The Rover, Hidden Room Theatre

Sunday in the Park with George, Zach Theatre

(Un)Documents, Vortex Repertory Company/Avante Theatre Project

We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, from the German Sudwestafrika, Between the Years 1884-1915, Street Corner Arts

Direction

Jason Phelps, The Brothers Size

Rudy Ramirez, The Revolutionists/Storm Still/Wild Horses/The Way She Spoke: A Docu-Mythologia

kt shorb, Scheherazade

Dave Steakley, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Benjamin Summers, Pocatello

Dustin Wills, Catalina de Erauso

Hannah Wolf, ENRON

David Mark Cohen New Play Award

The Afterparty, Reina Hardy

The Audience/El Público, Elizabeth Doss

Echo of a Refugee ... Me?, Zell Miller III

Gretel! The Musical, Jason Tremblay with Suzan Zeder and Jenn Hartmann Luck

Heartland, Gabriel Jason Dean

(Un)Documents, Jesus I. Valles

Performance by an Individual

Jill Blackwood, Sunday in the Park With George/Indian Ink

Robin Conner, The Grapes of Wrath

Karina Dominguez, There and Back

Will Douglas, Significant Other

Lee Eddy, Cry It Out

Judd Farris, Booth's Richard III/Your Mother's Copy of the Kama Sutra

Carla Nickerson, Monroe/Notes From the Field

Amber Quick, Sunday in the Park with George/Your Mother's Copy of the Kama Sutra/The Rover

Daniel Rowan, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Cecil Washington, Sunday in the Park with George

Performance by an Ensemble

Antigonick, Salvage Vanguard Theater

Heisenberg, Zach Theatre

The Magic Fire, Different Stages

Once, Zach Theatre

We Are Proud to Present a Presentation About the Herero of Namibia, Formerly Known as Southwest Africa, from the German Sudwestafrika, Between the Years 1884-1915, Street Corner Arts

Improvised Production

Available Cupholders, Out of Bounds Comedy Festival

Immigrants, the Musical! (Part 2), Institution Theatre

The Knuckleball Now, Out of Bounds Comedy Festival

Latinauts, Prima Doñas, Futurx

Musical Direction

John Henderson and Adam Roberts, The Music Man

Lyn Koenning, All Shook Up

Adam Roberts, Fun Home

Allen Robertson, Sunday in the Park with George/Rob1n/Once/Tortoise and Hare/Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Stephanie Wells, The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Movement

The Back Pack, The Back Pack Presents: Wear and Tear

Sara Burke, Rob1n/Tortoise and Hare

Isaac Iskra, Matawan

Ginger Morris, The Music Man

Kelsey Oliver, Fun Home

DESIGN

Set

Stephanie Busing, Notes From the Field

Ia Ensterä, There and Back/Middletown/Fun Home/Crime and Punishment

Lisa Laratta, The Audience/Antigonick

Cliff Simon, Sunday in the Park with George

Leilah Stewart and Vicki Yoder, Wit

Costume

Aaron Flynn, The Rover

Constance Hoffman, Grimm Tales

Michael McDonald, Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Paige Tautz, Antigonick

Susan Branch Towne, Sunday in the Park with George/Middletown/The Three Musketeers

Lighting

Patrick Anthony, The Afterparty/(Un)Documents/Heartland

Natalie George, The Audience/There and Back/Fun Home/Antigonick

Qi Jiajing, Matawan

Sarah EC Maines, Sunday in the Park with George

Tony Tucci, The Firebird/Grimm Tales

Sound

Lowell Bartholomee. There and Back/Crime and Punishment

Robert S. Fisher, The Antipodes/Monroe/The Hunchback Variations/Men on Boats

Nick Hart, The Afterparty

K. Eliot Haynes, Middletown/The Three Musketeers

Sam Lipman, Matawan

Johann Mahler, (Un)Documents

Digital

Stephanie Busing, Sunday in the Park with George/Notes From the Field

Matthew Smith, The Yellow Wallpaper

Howard Werner, Grimm Tales

DANCE

Concert

Artist and Muse, Performa/dance

Be Still, My Heart, Kathy Dunn Hamrick Dance Company

Grimm Tales, Ballet Austin

Of Sound & Silence, Tapestry Dance Company

With or Without You, Circuitous Dance

Short Work

"Idobálè," Fortitude

"John D," Company

"Joy," Of Sound & Silence

"Matters of the Heart," Love Songs for the World

"Shoulders," Fall for Dance

Choreographer

Charles O. Anderson, "Idobálè"

Jennifer Hart, "The Beast"

Stephen Mills, Grimm Tales

Lisa Nicks, Love Songs for the World

Kate Warren, With or Without You

Dancer

Oliver Greene-Cramer, "The Beast"/"The Frog King"

Aara Krumpe, The Firebird/"Snow White"

Bridget Morris, "Self Reflection"/"Matters of the Heart"

Becky Nam, Fortitude

Andrea Torres, Of Sound & Silence

Jaime Lynn Witts, The Nutcracker/"The Frog King"

Ensemble

Be Still, My Heart, Kathy Dunn Hamrick Dance Company

Disrupt, Ventana Ballet

Dvorák Serenade, Ballet Austin

Of Sound & Silence, Tapestry Dance Company

Rick Said So, Frank Wo/Men Collective

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Concert/Opera

Hope of Loving, Conspirare

I, Too, Sing America, Inversion Ensemble

Leonard Bernstein's Mass, Merick Strategies

Otello, Austin Opera

Silent Night, Austin Opera

Variation Voyage, Austin Symphony Orchestra

Chamber Performance

Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15, Miró Quartet Reynolds: The Difference Engine, Fast Forward Austin Smetana: Piano Trio in G Minor, Schumann Chamber Players The Sound of Science, Golden Hornet Thomas Burritt Chamber Percussion Recital, Butler School of Music

Original Composition/Score

Grimm Tales, Graham Reynolds

Innocent Blood, Adrienne Inglis

"Nada de Turbe," Carlos Cordero

"Three Rhymes for Suffrage Times," Robbie LaBanca

The Yellow Wallpaper, Dan Welcher

Singer

Donnie Ray Albert, "Behold I Build a House"

Marina Costa-Jackson, Otello

Michelle Haché, Atlantis, the Puppet Opera

Isaachah Savage, Otello

Ellie Jarrett Shattles, The Yellow Wallpaper/Happy Birthday, Lenny

Jubilant Sykes, Leonard Bernstein's Mass

Ensemble

Austin Camerata

Conspirare

invoke

line upon line percussion

Schumann Chamber Players

Instrumentalist

Thomas Burritt, Thomas Burritt Chamber Percussion Recital

Chee-Yun, Reinventions

Marianne Gedigian, "Hair Cloth and Thread"

Stephen Redfield, A World Tour of Baroque Orchestral Masterworks/Hope of Loving

Jeffrey Ziegler, The Sound of Science

VISUAL ART

Solo Gallery Exhibition

"Alejandra Almuelle: Journey," 1300 E. Fifth (East Austin Studio Tour)

"Andy St. Martin: From 20, paintings at Cloud Tree," Cloud Tree Studios

"Cage Match Project Round VIII: Tammie Rubin: This Is Everything," Museum of Human Achievement

"Malcolm Bucknall: Solo Show," Wally Workman Gallery

"Martha Hughes: Fresh From Marfa," Ola Gallery

"Terra Goolsby: Black Rainbow," Dimension Gallery

Group Gallery Exhibition

"25th Anniversary Show," Stephen L. Clark Gallery

"Femme Abstract," 1300 E. Fifth (East Austin Studio Tour)

"Witches," Recspec Gallery

Museum Exhibition

Abraham Cruzvillegas: "Hi, How Are You Gonzo," The Contemporary Austin

"Ed Ruscha: Archaeology and Romance," Ransom Center

"Huma Bhabha: Other Forms of Life," The Contemporary Austin

"James Surls: With Out, With In," Umlauf Sculpture Garden and Museum

"Taja Lindley: Re-Membering Is the Responsibility of the Living," Carver Museum

Gallery, Body of Work

Big Medium

Dimension Gallery

grayDUCK Gallery

Mass Gallery

Stephen L. Clark Gallery

Artist

Alejandra Almuelle

Virginia Fleck

Tammie Rubin

Alyssa Taylor Wendt