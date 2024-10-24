10th Anniversary Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at ZACH Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ZACH Theatre's hottest holiday tradition A Christmas Carol will return for the tenth year to The Topfer at ZACH playing November 20 – December 29 with fresh songs, new cast members, returning favorites, all new experience-based ticketing options plus more for a 10th Anniversary and Holiday Season Celebration under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley.

Joining the cast this year is two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Frechette (The Inheritance, The Lehman Trilogy at ZACH) as Ebenezer Scrooge and Jill Holmes (Mary Poppins, The King & I at ZACH) as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Gilchrist.

“For the 10th Anniversary I am bringing back some of the songs that have been favorites from past editions of the musical, and to infuse our Austin tradition with some great new music inspired by our new cast members. It is a tremendous joy to welcome Jill Holmes to our cast for the first time. From Xanadu to Sunday in the Park with George, Jill has been one of the most impactful Austin artists at ZACH,” exclaimed Steakley on cast additions. “We have younger cast members who dream of working with Jill because of how revered she is, and this year that dream comes true. After collaborating with Peter Frechette, one of our finest American actors, on ZACH's The Inheritance and The Lehman Trilogy, I am so excited to experience his take on Ebenezer Scrooge.”

Returning favorites include Roderick Sanford as Marley/Fezziwig/Reverend and Kenny Williams as Ghost of Christmas Past who have both been in these roles since the holiday musical premiered at ZACH.

“Kenny and Rod have been my artistic collaborators for over 30 years and instantly bring an ecstatic response the moment they step on stage,” said Steakley. “Austin audiences know they are in for a really exceptional evening when these gifted singers ring in the holidays. We have entertained thousands of Central Texas families and visitors from all over the country during this decade of A Christmas Carol and it is the highlight of our year to spread some love and help us center ourselves on spending our time on what's most important. There is so much to celebrate this season!”

Additional casting includes Sharon Robinson as Mrs. Fezziwig and Mrs. Cratchit; Ryan Everett Wood as Bob Cratchit; Jordan Barron as Charitable Gentleman Two/Stockbroker One/Ensemble; Daisy Wright as Gwendolyn/Ghost Dancer/Dance Captain; Mariel Ardila as Belle/Ghost Dancer/Ensemble; Jordan Williams as Fred/Ensemble; Will Mallick as Apprentice Scrooge; Keaton Brandt as Toy Salesman/Stockbroker Three/Party Guest/Ensemble; Gabrielle North as Martha Cratchit/Ensemble; Maggie Anderson as Shopkeeper Stiltz/Ghost Dancer/Party Guest/Stockbroker Two/Ensemble; Kaila Burritt as Ensemble/Fezziwig Dancer; Scott Shipman as u/s for Scrooge; JP Lopez as u/s for Marley/Bob Cratchit/Stockbrokers; Noah Wood as u/s/ for Christmas Past/Ensemble/Topper; and Abigail Bensman as Swing, u/s for Maggie/ Ghost Dancers/Fred Dancer/Ensemble.

The youth ensemble includes Camille Bergmann; Blake Couvillon; Annie Curtis; Julian Erikson; Katelyn Fieleke; Juju Garcia; Rayan Jogee; Isabella Johnson; Billie Grace Lit; Oscar Lopez; Dorothy Nicolas; Anais Molin; Riley Richichi; Caspian Robinson; Kolby Schneider; Wilder Van-Gutweiler, Miles Whitney-Winston; Madeline Yang; and Claire Butler as u/s.

A Christmas Carol is conceived, adapted and directed by Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. Additional Production Team includes Allen Robertson as musical director; Jennifer Young Mahlstedt as choreographer with additional choreography by Cassie Abate; Bob Lavallee as scenic designer with additional scenic elements designed by Janeice Gonzalez; Brady Flock as properties designer; Susan Branch Towne as Costume Designer; Sarah Maines as lighting designer; Joshua Millican as sound designer; Austin Brown as associate lighting designer; Noah Wood as assistant choreographer; Devon Muko as AEA Stage Manager; Sarah Hudson as AEA assistant stage manager; Gloria Labatut Davies as assistant stage manager; and Madison Montague as production assistant.

Special Events in celebration of A Christmas Carol:

Pay What You Will Week – Wednesday, November 20 through Sunday, November 24, 2024

Pride Night – Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30pm.

Champagne Opening and Press Night – Saturday, November 23, 2024

ASL Performance – Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2:30pm and Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 7:30pm

