World Renowned Artist & Creator Of PETE THE CAT To Exhibit His Original Works In Roswell

Pete the Cat is Coming to Roswell

World Renowned Artist & Creator of Pete the Cat to Exhibit His Original Works at Ann Jackson Gallery, Friday, August 28 - Sunday, August 30

James Dean, self-taught artist and creator of the well-known children's book character, Pete the Cat, is coming to Roswell, Georgia. Ann Jackson Gallery, 1101 Alpharetta Street, will be hosting Dean August 28, 29 and 30, for this exclusive art event. During the show, the artist will be at the gallery with a selection of his original artwork available for purchase. Pete the Cat is now a worldwide children's book brand with over 70 published titles, licensed theatrical productions, and an animated series on Amazon Prime. Home is where the cats are! Fill your home with feline fabulousness. Guaranteed to make any space more fun.



About James Dean: A native of Fort Payne, Alabama, Dean started his career as an electrical engineer before deciding to pursue his art full time. In the beginning, his artwork focused heavily on rural landscapes reminiscent of his childhood in Alabama. His focus shifted in 1999 when James adopted a scrawny black shelter cat and named him Pete. Pete loved to spend time in the studio with James while he painted, and one day he decided that he would paint a picture of his new "assistant." The first painting of Pete was simple-- a vibrant blue cat on a white background.

As Dean began to sell more paintings and prints of Pete the Cat at art shows and galleries around the country, the character grew increasingly popular. In 2008, Dean collaborated with musician Eric Litwin to create the first Pete the Cat children's book, I Love My White Shoes. The books took off, and there are now over 70 Pete the Cat titles in print. Kimberly Dean now authors all of the Pete the Cat books.

Over the past two decades, Pete the Cat has gone from a beloved pet to a series of artwork to a world famous children's book character. Dean's work has inspired a stage production, a puppet show at the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta, and an animated series on Amazon. Dean is constantly blown away by how far his little blue cat has come. Find out more about Pete the Cat at petethecat.com and petethecatbooks.com.

Join James Dean at Ann Jackson Gallery:

Friday August 28th, 4-8pm

Saturday August 29th, 2-8pm

Sunday August 30th, 12-4pm

RSVP REQUIRED

Ann Jackson Gallery

1101 Alpharetta Street

Roswell GA 30075

770-993-4783 | AnnJacksonGallery.com

