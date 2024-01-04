Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Atlanta! Stage Door Theatre, Theatre Macon, Alliance Theater and more take home wins.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
India Tyree - AN EVENING OF SONG - Stage Door Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Richard Frazier - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jesse Robb & Shana Carroll - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Shelley Kuhen - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
David Israel Reynoso - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater

Best Dance Production (Professional)
CATS - City Springs Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Richard Frazier - HAIR - Theatre Macon

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Jessica Stone - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Richard Frazier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Lilliangina Quiñones - THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre

Best Ensemble (Professional)
KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Richard Frazier - HAIR - Theatre Macon

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Bradley King - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Nick Silvestri - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
THE PRODUCERS - School Street Playhouse

Best Musical (Professional)
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA - Marietta Theatre Company

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Cassidy Hall - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Sara Gettelfinger - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Ray Amell - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Adam Archer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House

Best Play (Non-Professional)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon

Best Play (Professional)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Holly Roberts & Richard Frazier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Holly Roberts & Richard Frazier - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Tim hinojosa - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Brady Brown - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Kahlil Harvey - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Wynne Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Tim Hinojosa - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Ari McLean - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Macon Little Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS - Out Front Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Macon Little Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Out Front Theatre Company



