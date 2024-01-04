Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Atlanta! Stage Door Theatre, Theatre Macon, Alliance Theater and more take home wins.
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)
India Tyree - AN EVENING OF SONG - Stage Door Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Richard Frazier - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Jesse Robb & Shana Carroll - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Shelley Kuhen - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
David Israel Reynoso - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater
Best Dance Production (Professional)
CATS - City Springs Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Richard Frazier - HAIR - Theatre Macon
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Jessica Stone - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Richard Frazier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Lilliangina Quiñones - THE PROS AND CONS OF KILLING YOUR CULT LEADER - The Weird Sisters Theatre Project
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
CHICAGO - Macon Little Theatre
Best Ensemble (Professional)
KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Richard Frazier - HAIR - Theatre Macon
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Bradley King - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Nick Silvestri - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
THE PRODUCERS - School Street Playhouse
Best Musical (Professional)
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MARIETTA - Marietta Theatre Company
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Cassidy Hall - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Sara Gettelfinger - WATER FOR ELEPHANTS - Alliance Theater
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Ray Amell - JEFFREY - Lionheart Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Adam Archer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House
Best Play (Non-Professional)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon
Best Play (Professional)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Holly Roberts & Richard Frazier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Macon
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Holly Roberts & Richard Frazier - PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - Theatre Macon
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Tim hinojosa - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Macon Little Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Brady Brown - RUTHLESS! - Out Front Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Kahlil Harvey - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Theatre Macon
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Wynne Kelly - KINKY BOOTS - Out Front Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Tim Hinojosa - LOST IN YONKERS - Macon Little Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Ari McLean - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Springer Opera House
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Macon Little Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)
THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS - Out Front Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Macon Little Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Out Front Theatre Company
