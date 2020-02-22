VIDEO: Play on Players and Red Phoenix Theatre Company Perform Highlights From NEWSIES JR. at the 2020 Junior Theater Festival

Play on Players (Gainesville, GA) and Red Phoenix Theatre Company (Buford, GA) performed highlights from Disney's Newsies JR. at the 2020 Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta.

Check out the video below!

The festival was held the weekend of January 17-19, 2020. It included appearances by President & Producer of Disney Theatrical Productions Thomas Schumacher; Caissie Levy (Frozen on Broadway); Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton on Broadway); Jennifer Locke (Hamilton national tour); creator/Executive Producer Tim Federle, Olivia Rodrigo, and Joshua Bassett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney +); Luca Padovan and Isabella Russo (School of Rock); Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Between The Lines); Rob Rokicki (The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical); and Lotte Wakeham (Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical).

Based in New York City, for the last decade iTheatrics has established itself as the world's leading authority on musical theater for young people. The company works with leading public and private companies around the world - including the White House, the Kennedy Center, NBC and all the leading theatrical licensors - to make sure that young people everywhere have access to quality musical theater programs.





