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Tickets to MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour in Atlanta Now on Sale

Performances will run December 15-20.

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Tickets to MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour in Atlanta Now on Sale

Single tickets for the upcoming Atlanta engagement of Mrs. Doubtfire are now on sale. Mrs. Doubtfire will play a limited one-week engagement at the Fox Theatre as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 45th anniversary season from Dec. 15–20.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.

Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! 

Tickets to MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour in Atlanta Now on Sale Image

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More on this show: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Will Come to BJCC Concert Hall · 5/26/2026


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