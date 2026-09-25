Tickets to MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour in Atlanta Now on Sale
Performances will run December 15-20.
Single tickets for the upcoming Atlanta engagement of Mrs. Doubtfire are now on sale. Mrs. Doubtfire will play a limited one-week engagement at the Fox Theatre as part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 45th anniversary season from Dec. 15–20.
Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together.
Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!
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