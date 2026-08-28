Tickets on Sale Now for DEATH BECOMES HER Run at Atlanta's Fox Theatre
Jackie Burns and Kristen Beth Williams lead the cast at the Fox Theatre in the Christopher Gattelli-directed musical, running November 17–22.
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Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, Death Becomes Her, are now on sale for its engagement at Atlanta's Fox Theatre as part of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta's 45th anniversary season from November 17–22.
Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.
Leading the company are Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp).
Joining the company are Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, David Houle, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.
Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.
Tickets are available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, by visiting foxtheatre.org/death or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org.
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