 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Alliance Theatre Debuts CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Trailer

Trailer previews a story of family, imagination and community life ahead of the 2026-27 season.

By:



A new trailer from the Alliance Theatre offers the first look at CARMELA FULL OF WISHES, part of the Atlanta company's 2026-27 season. The clip introduces audiences to Carmela, a young girl who discovers a lone dandelion growing stubbornly through the sidewalk and is told it can grant a wish, setting off a search for what she truly wants.

The production is described as a lyrical and heartfelt story celebrating family, imagination, and the beauty of everyday life within a vibrant Latino community. Carmela's dilemma is not a simple one: with hopes for her family, her community, and a future she can't quite name, she must decide what matters most before the day, and the dandelion's fluffy seeds, drift away.

The trailer arrives as the Alliance Theatre continues rolling out video previews of its upcoming slate, following similar promotional efforts for other productions on its calendar. CARMELA FULL OF WISHES is slated for the 2026-27 season, according to the theatre's production listing.

Further details on casting and creative team for CARMELA FULL OF WISHES were not included in the trailer's release materials.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Alliance Theatre
Upcoming Shows
PURPOSE
8/28 - 9/20/2026
Recent Articles
Video: Alliance Theatre Shares First LIKE FATHER Development Documentary
Video: Alliance Theatre Shares First LIKE FATHER Development Documentary
8/28/2026
Charity Angél Dawson and More to Star in LIKE FATHER at The Alliance Theatre
Charity Angél Dawson and More to Star in LIKE FATHER at The Alliance Theatre
8/17/2026
Don't Miss a Atlanta News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
The Philadelphia Story in Atlanta The Philadelphia Story
Lionheart Theatre (9/11-9/27) PHOTOS
Meet the cast of AT ALL COST National tour a Play by Rashida Costa in Atlanta Meet the cast of AT ALL COST National tour a Play by Rashida Costa
CRCA Theatre (11/28-11/28)
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ in Atlanta BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™
Fox Theatre (10/27-11/01)
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in Atlanta It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Merely Players Presents (12/04-12/20)
Pianist Igor Levit at Spivey Hall in Atlanta Pianist Igor Levit at Spivey Hall
Spivey Hall (10/31-10/31)
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS in Atlanta WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
Fox Theatre (2/02-2/07)
Heaven on Earth in Atlanta Heaven on Earth
Lionheart Theatre (11/06-11/22)
Hamilton (Angelica Company) in Atlanta Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Fox Theatre (9/02-9/20)
Italian American Reconciliation in Atlanta Italian American Reconciliation
Merely Players Presents (9/11-9/27)
The Naughty Rigatonis - 34th Annual Reunion Farewell Tour - One Night Only! in Atlanta The Naughty Rigatonis - 34th Annual Reunion Farewell Tour - One Night Only!
Dynamic El Dorado (9/26-9/26)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets