Video: Alliance Theatre Debuts CARMELA FULL OF WISHES Trailer

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A new trailer from the Alliance Theatre offers the first look at CARMELA FULL OF WISHES, part of the Atlanta company's 2026-27 season. The clip introduces audiences to Carmela, a young girl who discovers a lone dandelion growing stubbornly through the sidewalk and is told it can grant a wish, setting off a search for what she truly wants.

The production is described as a lyrical and heartfelt story celebrating family, imagination, and the beauty of everyday life within a vibrant Latino community. Carmela's dilemma is not a simple one: with hopes for her family, her community, and a future she can't quite name, she must decide what matters most before the day, and the dandelion's fluffy seeds, drift away.

The trailer arrives as the Alliance Theatre continues rolling out video previews of its upcoming slate, following similar promotional efforts for other productions on its calendar. CARMELA FULL OF WISHES is slated for the 2026-27 season, according to the theatre's production listing.

Further details on casting and creative team for CARMELA FULL OF WISHES were not included in the trailer's release materials.

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