LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, PROOF and More Set for Stage Door Theatre 53rd Season
The Dunwoody theater will stage Ripcord, The Winter Wonderettes, and more.
Stage Door Theatre has revealed its 53rd mainstage season bringing Atlanta's best theatrical talent to Dunwoody and drawing thousands of theatre-goers into our local economy. This season will include two Pulitzer Prize winning playwrights, a co-production with the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, as well as a few plays recently concluding remounts on Broadway!
Stage Door Theatre's 53rd mainstage season will include:
Ripcord
Ripcord by David Lindsay-Abaire (October 3-18, 2026) - This snappy comedy follows 2 female residents of a retirement home and the highly sought after room that they both want to themselves. In the ensuing prank war that follows, the girls find out that they may have more in common than they thought.
The Winter Wonderettes
The Winter Wonderettes by Roger Bean (December 5-20, 2026) - Follow the Wonderettes in their Christmas musical revue as they try to keep the annual Harper's Hardware Holiday Party on track after Santa goes missing. Watch them sing, dance, and laugh their way through all of your favorite holiday classics.
Proof
Proof by David Auburn (February 6-21, 2027) - In the Pulitzer and Tony-winning Proof, David Auburn has fashioned an exhilarating and assured play - a subtle and gripping exploration of loss, guilt, discovery, instability and the elusive nature of truth.
Little Shop of Horrors
Little Shop of Horrors by Alan Menken & Howard Ashman (April 3-18, 2027) - In this extraterrestrial cult-smash hit, we follow Seymour, a down and out flower shop employee as he tries to win the girl of his dreams and dig himself out of skid row. When an alien plant offers him everything he could ever dream of, he must weigh if the cost is worth the reward. Little Shop of Horrors is a Co-Production with the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta. All performances will take place in their facilities.
Every Brilliant Thing
Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe (August 14-29, 2027) - In the final show of the season, Every Brilliant Thing follows a man as he looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful things-big, small, and everything in between-that makes life worth living.
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Misery
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The Women of Willow Creek
Merely Players Presents (2/24-2/27)
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Ricardo Montaner
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