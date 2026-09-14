Video: PURPOSE Trailer Released Ahead of Alliance Theatre Run

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A new trailer from the Alliance Theatre gives audiences a first look at PURPOSE, the drama now running on the Coca-Cola Stage in Atlanta. The clip previews a story built around a family reunion that unravels into questions of faith, buried truths, and legacy under strain.

PURPOSE arrives at the Alliance Theatre with its Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award pedigree intact, billed as a portrait of a family confronting long-held secrets. The production centers on the tension between generational trust and the weight of inherited expectations, framing the reunion at its core as a flashpoint for truths the family has avoided.

The show runs on the Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre, one of Atlanta's major venues within the Woodruff Arts Center complex, according to the show's listing through September 20, 2026.

The trailer frames the production as a family drama in which, as the description puts it, characters must reckon with 'what it means to hold tightly to legacy when trust is tested,' setting up the emotional stakes audiences can expect once inside the Coca-Cola Stage.

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