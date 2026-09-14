Video: PURPOSE at Alliance Theatre
The drama explores family, faith, and buried truths as a household confronts long-held secrets.
Get a first look at Alliance Theatre's production of PURPOSE, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning drama now running on the Coca-Cola Stage. The clip centers on a family reunion that unravels into confrontation, teasing a story built around long-buried secrets and strained loyalties.
The production follows a household grappling with faith, legacy, and trust as old wounds resurface. According to the theatre, the play dives into 'a story of family, faith, buried truths, and what it means to hold tightly to legacy when trust is tested,' framing the drama as both an intimate character study and a reckoning with inherited expectations.
PURPOSE arrives at the Alliance Theatre as part of its current season, running on the Coca-Cola Stage through September 20, 2026. The Atlanta venue has positioned the acclaimed drama as a centerpiece offering alongside other new work in its lineup this year.
The trailer offers only glimpses of the ensemble and setting, leaving much of the family's history to unfold onstage. Audiences attending the Coca-Cola Stage production will see how the reunion depicted in the preview escalates into the larger questions of trust and legacy at the heart of the play.
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