'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… to Return to Fox Theatre Atlanta

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Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to return to Atlanta with its celebrated holiday theatrical, 'Twas the Night Before…, inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the season. Whether you are a child of 5, 50 or 95 years old you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story this season.

Cirque du Soleil productions captivate millions of theatergoers around the globe each year and 'Twas the Night Before… marks the company's first holiday show. Inspired by the classic poem 'A Visit from Saint Nicholas' by Clement Clarke Moore, memorable lines from the cherished tale sparked Cirque's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. In a festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, 'Twas the Night Before… features the incredible acrobatics Cirque du Soleil is known for – from a mesmerizing aerial straps duo and daring hoop diving, to gravity-defying hair suspension and high-energy dancing, performed by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world. The show also features lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

With something for everyone in the family to enjoy, 'Twas the Night Before… is the perfect introduction for the next generation of theatergoers to the incredible world of Cirque du Soleil. This dazzling production, inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season, promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of all audiences this year.

For more information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/twas-the-night-before.

'Twas the Night Before… will play a two-week engagement at the Fox Theatre as part of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta 45th anniversary season from Dec. 2 – 13.

TOUR DATES

Wednesday – Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m., 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for 'Twas the Night Before… are available at the Fox Theatre box office at 660 Peachtree Street NE, by visiting foxtheatre.org/twas or by calling 855-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by contacting sales@foxtheatre.org.

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