Video: ANNIE at Aurora Theatre

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Aurora Theatre has posted a highlight reel from its current production of Annie, giving audiences a broader look at the musical following its opening in Lawrenceville. The footage compiles moments from the staging, offering a preview of the show's tone and energy for those who have not yet seen it.

The production is now on stage through September 13, 2026.

Annie follows the spunky orphan of the title as she escapes an orphanage and unexpectedly finds a home with billionaire Oliver Warbucks. Described by the theatre as a heartwarming classic, the musical blends memorable songs and big laughs with an underlying message of optimism, closing on the enduring promise that 'the sun'll come out tomorrow.'

The production marks Aurora Theatre's latest mounting of the beloved musical, following a trailer released ahead of its run promoting the same themes of resilience and hope.

Aurora Theatre's staging of Annie has already drawn attention for its young performers, with a recent BroadwayWorld review highlighting the child cast members as standout elements of the production.

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