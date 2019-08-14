Third Edition Of AJFF On Campus Comes To Emory University September 15-17

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) continues its commitment to harnessing the power of cinematic storytelling to educate high school and college students about current events, historical topics and global communities through the AJFF On Campus initiative, returning to Emory University September 15-17 and expanding to Pace Academy with a screening on September 5. AJFF On Campus at Emory will include five narrative and documentary favorites from past festivals, exhibited across three days at the Goodrich C. White Hall auditorium. A new partnership with Pace Academy will feature an encore presentation in the Fine Arts Center of the documentary Witness Theater, a behind-the-scenes look at an intergenerational program which brings together Holocaust survivors and high school students.

AJFF On Campus is open to Pace Academy and Emory University students, faculty, and staff, as well as the general public. Tickets will be available to the public starting July 10 and are free for Students, $5 for Faculty and Staff, and $15 for General Admission.

"AJFF is proud to continue and expand this important educational initiative, another component of our varied year-round program offerings, says AJFF Executive Director, Kenny Blank. These past AJFF favorites still resonate in the consciousness of our audience. We are pleased to be able to share these films with a new generation of moviegoers, and demonstrate the power of cinema to inspire and inform."

"Pace Academy is proud to be the first high school participating in AJFF's On Campus initiative," says Head of School Fred Assaf. "Our mission-To create prepared, confident citizens of the world-charges us to teach students about the past so that they may more thoughtfully impact our global future. We're grateful for the opportunity to share Witness Theater with Pace families, friends and the public as we work together to create a more inclusive and informed Atlanta community."

"Emory is thrilled to be hosting the third annual AJFF On Campus says Matthew Bernstein, Emory Film Studies Chair and AJFF Board Member. This is a unique opportunity for students, staff and faculty to experience some of the best in international cinema on a wide array of topics, all connected with the theme of bringing peoples, cultures and history together. It is also an opportunity for the community to revisit great films presented in past years at the annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival."

AJFF On Campus is one of several programming initiatives that are part of AJFF's year-round offerings. Curated and produced with student participation, and the support of Pace Academy and Emory University faculty and administration, these events bring an outstanding mix of international and independent films directly to student audiences, with an educational perspective. Both events will feature past AJFF film favorites, and special guest speakers.

All screenings during the 2019 AJFF On Campus, with the exception of Witness Theater on September 5, take place at Emory University in White Hall 208. The exact address of White Hall is 301 Dowman Dr., Atlanta, GA 30307. More information about Emory parking, including rates and hours of service, can be found on their website.





